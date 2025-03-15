Cougars Use Big Third Period to Defeat Wild at CN Centre

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - Never say die. The Prince George Cougars used a massive three-goal third period to propel them to a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild, Friday at the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Prince George Cougars wasted no time getting on the board, as Matteo Danis fired a rocket just 40 seconds into the opening period. The first frame also featured some fireworks, with Viliam Kmec dropping the mitts against Deagan McMillan at the 17-minute mark. However, Wenatchee responded late, capitalizing on a power play at 18:21 to even the score at 1-1.

In the second, the Wild-battling for the final playoff spot in the West-turned up the intensity, peppering the Cougars with 17 shots in the period. They grabbed their first lead at 10:36 and carried the momentum into the final frame.

But the third period belonged to Prince George. Koehn Ziemmer knotted the game at 6:31, and captain Riley Heidt delivered a clutch power-play goal at 14:47 to restore the Cougars' lead. The Cats outshot Wenatchee 14-5 in the final frame, sealing the deal with an empty-netter-Ziemmer's team-leading 35th of the season.

With the 4-2 victory, the Cougars improve to 22-4-3-2 on home ice at CN Centre. The win also marked a milestone for General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb, who secured his 400th WHL victory.

What's Next?

The Cougars conclude the weekend tomorrow night against the Wild at 6:00 pm.

