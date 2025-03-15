Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 15, 2025

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans held 2-1 and 3-2 leads at the period breaks, but the Seattle Thunderbirds came storming back with four unanswered goals in the third period as Tri-City fell 6-3 at the Showare Center last night. Savin Virk, Jake Sloan and Carter Savage scored for the Americans who fell for just the third time this season when leading after two periods (23-2-1-0).

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the ninth meeting of the season against the Chiefs. Tri-City is 4-4 against their longstanding rivals this season, but are just 1-3 on the road. Their lone victory in Spokane came on October 26. The season series wraps up next Saturday at the Toyota Center, the final game of the regular season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Sloan (29-42-71) Andrew Cristall (45-78-123)

Max Curran (21-46-67) Berkly Catton (38-68-106)

Brandon Whynott (25-32-57) Shea Van Olm (48-42-90)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.6% (36-for-217) Power Play - 29.0% (71-for-245)

Penalty Kill - 77.1% (182-for-236) Penalty Kill - 82.1% (202-for-246)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Television: SWX

Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

