Daniel Hauser Ties WHL Record for Most Career Wins

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen extended their point streak to 11 games with a 3-1 victory over division rivals, the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday night.

Daniel Hauser is now one win away from claiming the top spot on the WHL's all-time wins list after making 24 saves. Ethan Moore was a standout, finding the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal.

The first period went scoreless, with Calgary outshooting Lethbridge 7-5. In the second, the Hitmen broke the deadlock when Moore tipped in a point shot from Sawyer Mynio. Moore added another goal in the third, beating goaltender Jackson Unger over the glove on a breakaway to give Calgary a 2-0 lead heading into the final minutes.

Lethbridge mounted a late push, pulling Unger for an extra attacker on the power play. It paid off with Miguel Marques scoring with 1:57 remaining, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, Tanner Howe sealed the deal for Calgary with an empty net goal, making the final 3-1.

Ethan Moore (2g) earned first star, while Daniel Hauser earned third star honours. Hauser is now tied with Nolan Maier for most career wins by a goaltender with 122. With the win, the Hitmen are now just two points behind the Medicine Hat Tigers for first place in the Central Division with two games in hand. Calgary's victory also ensures that their lowest possible finish in the regular-season standings will be third in the Eastern Conference.

