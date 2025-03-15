Chiefs Host Ams for Annual St. Paddy's Celebration Saturday Night

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans Saturday for their annual St. Paddy's Day celebration, presented by Miller Lite. For the first time ever, the game will be simulcast live in Spokane on SWX and NonStop Local KHQ. The game will also be seen live in Tri-Cities on SWX. Saturday's game marks the ninth of 10 contests between the rival clubs in the regular season, as the Chiefs have gone 4-3-0-1 against the Americans so far this year. Spokane is currently third in the Western Conference (88 points), while Tri-City is seventh (69 points). Tri-City is just one point behind the sixth-place Vancouver Giants with a game in hand. If the Chiefs remain the third seed, they will play the sixth-place team in the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Miller Lite St. Paddy's Day Jersey Sweepstakes benefitting Big Table

JERSEY COLOR: St. Paddy's Day specialty jerseys

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX, NonStopLocal KHQ, WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.