Broncos Clinch Playoffs in Loss to Blades

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Despite being shut out for the second time this season, the Swift Current Broncos would find the silver lining in a 3-0 loss to the Saskatoon Blades as they've clinched a spot in the WHL Playoffs for the second straight season.

The Blades would get the only goal of the first in a back-and-forth pace when Jack Kachkowski at 4:53 making it 1-0 Saskatoon. Shots would be dead even at 7-7 heading to the 2nd.

Saskatoon would continue to press in the 2nd period but Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) would make 11 saves in the period to keep things tight at 1-0 heading to the third as the Broncos just fired five shots towards Evan Gardner in the period.

In the third the Blades would find an early power play goal from Hunter Laing at 4:31 to pull ahead 2-0. The Broncos would push for a comeback but would fall short with an empty goal from the Blades Cooper Williams at 19:04 giving the Blades their 35th win of the season.

But in the loss, the Red Deer Rebels would also fall in overtime 4-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders and with that the Broncos officially clinched a spot in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

They'll look for a bounce back performance in Regina Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

