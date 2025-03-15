Broncos Clinch Playoffs in Loss to Blades
March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - Despite being shut out for the second time this season, the Swift Current Broncos would find the silver lining in a 3-0 loss to the Saskatoon Blades as they've clinched a spot in the WHL Playoffs for the second straight season.
The Blades would get the only goal of the first in a back-and-forth pace when Jack Kachkowski at 4:53 making it 1-0 Saskatoon. Shots would be dead even at 7-7 heading to the 2nd.
Saskatoon would continue to press in the 2nd period but Broncos goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) would make 11 saves in the period to keep things tight at 1-0 heading to the third as the Broncos just fired five shots towards Evan Gardner in the period.
In the third the Blades would find an early power play goal from Hunter Laing at 4:31 to pull ahead 2-0. The Broncos would push for a comeback but would fall short with an empty goal from the Blades Cooper Williams at 19:04 giving the Blades their 35th win of the season.
But in the loss, the Red Deer Rebels would also fall in overtime 4-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders and with that the Broncos officially clinched a spot in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.
They'll look for a bounce back performance in Regina Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Americans' Third-Period Lead Slips In Loss To Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Portland Scores Three, Falls in Close Weekend Opener against Everett - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Clinch Playoffs in Loss to Blades - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants Grind Out 3-1 Win Over Royals, Stretch Win Streak To 4 - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Fall to Blazers, 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Cougars vs. Wild: Game Preview - Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Use Big Third Period to Defeat Wild at CN Centre - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Double up Americans - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Three-Goal Prince George Third Pushes Cougars Past Wild Friday, 4-2 - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Clinch Playoffs in Loss to Blades
- Broncos Try to Bring Balance to the Force Hosting Blades
- Broncos Fail to Clinch Playoff Spot in Loss to Rebels
- Broncos Look to Punch their Ticket to the Playoffs Hosting Red Deer
- Dyck Brilliant in Broncos Shootout Loss to Oil Kings