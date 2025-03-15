Game Preview: Game 66 vs Red Deer Rebels

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the eighth and final meeting between the Central Division rivals this season. The Tigers are 3-4-0-0 against the Rebels so far. Gavin McKenna (1G, 12A) leads the Tigers with 13 points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024)

Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers came back to defeat the Hurricanes 6-5 in overtime in Lethbridge. Gavin McKenna (1G, 3A), Oasiz Wiesblatt (2G, 1A) and Tanner Molendyk (1G, 2A) led the way for the Tigers in the victory. Liam Ruck and Kadon McCanna also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin had a great game in net against his former team. He made 31 saves on 36 shots to pick up his fourth consecutive win and 20th overall this season.

2024-25 Standings:

44-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (23-7-2-0)

Away (21-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (37) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (80) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (114) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.64)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (146) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+51)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 63 - 229 - 27.5%

Penalty Kill: 199 - 252 - 79.0%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 114 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 94 (7th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 2nd)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 23 (2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 80 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 61 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 25 (Tied 7th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 9th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +51 (Tied 1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +40 (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 146 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 7th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.64 (Tied 3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (5th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 37 Game Point Streak - 85 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 9 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Liam Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Harrison Meneghin 4 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 249 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 100 Career Goals 98 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 42-15-3-3 9-0-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 1 4-3-0-0 41-19-3-2 7-1-1-1

Red Deer Rebels 1 3-4-0-0 26-30-6-2 5-3-2-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Regina 2-0 Win Vs Red Deer - Sat. Mar 15 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Brandon 5-0 Win Vs Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 22 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)

@ Red Deer 7-1 Win

@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win

