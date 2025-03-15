Oil Kings Wrap up Homestand against Raiders
March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up their five-game homestand tonight at Rogers Place as they host the Prince Albert Raiders.
Edmonton is 2-2-0-0 on the homestand after a hard fought 3-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen at Hockey Hooky on Wednesday. The Oil Kings are now 35-25-2-2 on the season, sitting in seventh in the Eastern Conference with 74 points.
Their opponents, the Prince Albert Raiders are wrapping up a three-game road trip through the Central Division after a loss on Wednesday in Lethbridge, and then a 4-3 overtime win over Red Deer last night. The Raiders are now 35-25-3-1 on the season, sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Edmonton is two points back of Prince Albert for sixth heading into tonight's game, and three points back of Saskatoon for fifth.
Tonight marks the fifth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders. So far in the series, Edmonton holds a 2-2-0-0 record with one win in each building. Edmonton has scored 13 goals, while Prince Albert has scored 17 goals. Edmonton is led offensively by Cole Miller and Gracyn Sawchyn who each have four points in the series. Prince Albert is led by Tomas Mrsic who has 11 points in the series.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (51, 29-46-75)
Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)
Adam Jecho (52, 25-27-52)
Roan Woodward (62, 22-29-51)
Lukas Sawchyn (62, 14-37-51)
Oil Kings Milestone Watch:
F Gracyn Sawchyn is 4 points away from 200 in the WHL
F Marshall Finnie is 8 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Adam Jecho is 1 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL
Raiders Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Tomas Mrsic (61, 32-54-86)
Aiden Oiring (64, 28-52-80)
Lukas Dragicevic (62, 16-52-78)
Brayden Dube (64, 28-34-62)
Niall Crocker (63, 26-35-61)
