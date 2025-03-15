Rockets Fall to Blazers, 5-2

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Rhett Stoesser versus Kamloops Blazers' Oren Shtrom

The Kelowna Rockets got goals from Will Sharpe and Hiroki Gojsic but the home side fell 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would open up the scoring off a beautiful end-to-end goal with under a minute left to play in the first period to give Kelowna a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Kamloops would tie the game off a goal from Harrison Brunicke. The Blazers would add to their lead late in the period when Rhett Ravndahl scored a shorthanded marker to put the visitors up 2-1 after 40. Kamloops would extend their lead to 3-1 when Emmitt Finnie potted his 36th of the campaign. Kelowna would get back within one when Hiroki Gojsic took a feed from Kalder Varga and beat Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst with half of the third period to go, but that was as close as the Rockets would come as Kamloops would score two empty net goals for a 5-2 victory.

"It's a game that sits in the margins," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "We seem to live there for 40 minutes every single night. The challenge for this group is to start flipping the script on some of these marginal games and learning how to do it for a full 60 minutes."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 34-33

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Kamloops went 0/3

Rhett Stoesser made 29 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now take a quick trip up to Kamloops for a rematch Saturday night at the Sandman Centre. Kelowna will then be off until Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place. Puck drop is scheduled to go for 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

