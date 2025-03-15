Broncos Face Pats in Saturday Affair in Regina

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (33-28-1-2) will look to start a rhythm of success as they travel to Regina to take on the Pats (15-40-5-3) for fifth time this season. Looking to snap a three-game losing skid Saturday.

Swift Current is coming off a 3-0 loss at home to the Saskatoon Blades Friday, despite the loss the Broncos will be participating in the 2025 WHL Playoffs for the second straight season, while the Pats have dropped seven straight games. Their last victory did come against the Broncos at InnovationPlex February 21st.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 5:45 and puck-drop is set for 6 PM from the Brandt Centre.

For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 33-28-1-2 Home: 20-12-1-0 Away: 13-15-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 16-12-1-1 Home: 8-5-1-0 Away: 8-7-0-1

LAST GAME 3-0 L vs Saskatoon: Saskatoon would see goals from Jack Kachkowski, Hunter Laing and Cooper Williams. As the Blades shut-out the Broncos 3-0 at InnovationPlex. It's the second time this season the Broncos have been shut-out.

VS. REGINA: This is the 5th of six meetings between the Broncos & Pats. Regina won the most recent match-up against the Broncos 4-1 on February 21 at InnovationPlex. Broncos captain Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos against the Pats in scoring with five points (1g, 4a) in all four games played. The Broncos are 0-1 at the Brandt Centre this season, falling 4-1 October 11, 2024. All-time since 1996-97 the Broncos are 95-76-4-6 (five ties) against the Pats. In Regina, Swift Current sports a 39-44-4-6 (three ties) against Regina.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2024 - at Regina (4-1 REG) October 22/2023 - at Swift Current (2-1 SC)

November 2/2024 - at Swift Current (4-2 SC) November 17/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

November 22 /2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC) December 2/2023 - at Regina (6-5 SO REG)

February 21/2025 - at Swift Current (4-1 REG) February 2/2024 - at Regina (3-0 SC)

March 15/2025 - at Regina February 16/2024 - at Regina (7-2 SC)

March 18/2025 - Regina February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 W)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.