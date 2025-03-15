Cougars vs. Wild: Game Preview

March 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars aim to sweep the weekend as they take on the Wenatchee Wild in the back half of a double header.

When: Saturday, Mar. 15

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 39-20-4-2 (84 Points / 1st BC Division, 2nd Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 win over Wenatchee on Friday, Mar. 14

Wild Record: 23-34-7-1 (54 Points / 6th US Division, 9th Western Conference)

Wild Last Game: A 4-2 loss to Prince George on Friday, Mar. 14

Home Ice = CLINCHED...

The Prince George Cougars will have home-ice advantage for the opening round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. The Playoffs will begin on Friday, March 28th at the CN Centre.

BC Division Battle...

Despite having two games in hand, the Cougars sit atop of the BC Division as they enter tonight. With the division title and the Western Conference's second seed still up for grabs, the final weekend showdown between these two teams could be the ultimate decider. Meanwhile, Victoria takes on the Vancouver Giants in a home-and-home series.

Milestone Watch:

Some milestones to keep an eye out for revolved around 20-year-old Koehn Ziemmer. Ziemmer enters tonight tied for first place in team history in power-play goals (36) and game winning goal (20). Ziemmer has three regular season games remaining in his career to continue adding onto some impressive accolades.

Big Day!

Make sure to head to the fesitities this afternoon at the CN Centre. From 2-5, there will be a Tailgate Party! Kick off Saturday's game with a free tailgate party from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring:

Little Obie - CN's Miniature Safety Train, offering rides (weather permitting).

Food Trucks serving up delicious eats.

Free coffee & hot chocolate to keep you warm.

