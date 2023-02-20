Walleye Weekly

Toledo Walleye react after a win

Overall Record: 30-15-4-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 7 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 15 at Rapid City (5-1 Win)

February 17 at Rapid City (6-0 Win)

February 18 at Rapid City (3-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 24 at Indy at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 25 vs. Wichita at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 26 vs. Wichita at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Another road sweep: Toledo went a perfect 3-0-0 for the second week in a row to extend their streak of going unbeaten on the road in regulation to 13 games. In those 13 road games, the Walleye have gone 11-0-2 and outscored their opponents 58-22. Toledo now holds a record of 19-6-2-1 with 19 road wins, the most for any team in the league.

Nifty netminding: John Lethemon and Sebastian Cossa both picked up their third shutouts of the season over the weekend in Rapid City. Lethemon's came in Toledo's 3-0 win on Sunday during which he registered 30 saves. This was also his tenth straight win in the Walleye net, a number that ties former Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle's unbeaten streak from January 27, 2018, to March 3, 2018. In those ten appearances, Lethemon has registered three shutouts and allowed only nine goals. The third-year pro's recent success has landed him second in the league with a 2.14 goals against average. Rookie Sebastian Cossa has paved his own path of success with back-to-back shutouts. First, he saved all of Iowa's 26 shots in Toledo's 6-0 home win over Iowa on February 11. Over the weekend, the 20-year-old made 28 saves in another 6-0 win, this time on the road in Rapid City. With a 2.73 goals against average, Cossa takes the 13th spot out of all goaltenders in the league.

All hail Hawkins: In his second year with the Walleye, forward Brandon Hawkins has been a weapon on the offensive front for the recently surging Walleye. He picked up his first hat trick of the season on Friday in Rapid City, scoring three uninterrupted goals in just over five minutes. His team-lead of 53 points (25G, 28A) has him sitting seventh among all skaters in the league. In addition, the Michigan native is fourth in goals (25), third in power play points (25), and second in shots (225).

Brick wall defense: Toledo allowed only one goal in three games this past week, and they have allowed just six goals throughout their current seven-game winning streak; this has the Walleye allowing less than a goal (0.86) per game. Toledo is second in the league, allowing an average of 2.61 goals per game, and first with a road penalty kill that sits at 87.4%.

Weekend of firsts: This upcoming week will feature three games in three days for Toledo. For the first time this season, the Walleye will head down to Indy on Friday. The teams have only met twice so far with the two splitting those matchups. On Saturday and Sunday, the Mountain Division Wichita Thunder are in town for the only two games between the teams this season. Toledo owns an all-time record of 5-0-0 against the Thunder.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (5 goals - 1 assist = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .981 save %)

