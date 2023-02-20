Thunder Deals for Former All-Star Gould, Defenseman Crossley

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota announced today two separate transactions.

The Thunder acquired forward Gavin Gould from the Allen Americans in exchange for the ECHL rights of forward Stefan Fournier.

Wichita also dealt for defenseman Austin Crossley from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

Gould, 26, was recently acquired by the Americans in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays. The second-year forward split his rookie season between Allen and Greenville, tallying 29 points (10g, 19a) in 28 games. Gould represented Allen in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville. He began the 2022-23 campaign with the South Carolina Stingrays before being dealt to the Americans last month.

Prior to turning pro, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native played three years at Michigan Tech University before finishing his collegiate career at Bowling Green State. Gould was a college teammate of Eric Dop with the Falcons. He helped Michigan Tech to back-to-back Western Collegiate Hockey Association titles. In 132 career games at the collegiate level, he recorded 77 points (36g, 41a).

Crossley, 23, is in his second full season as a pro. A native of Fort St. John, British Columbia, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 25 games this season for the Everblades, racking up 96 penalty minutes to go along with two points. He turned pro last year with the Utah Grizzlies, collecting six points (1g, 5a) in 42 games and piling up 91 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Crossley played four years in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Prince Albert. He finished his junior career with the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force. Between Prince Albert and Prince George, he tallied 21 points (8g, 13a) and 342 penalty minutes. With Fargo, he piled up 155 penalty minutes to go along with eight points (2g, 6a) during the 2019-20 season.

