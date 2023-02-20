Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears leaped the Atlanta Gladiators in the standings following their win against South Carolina, but dropped back into fifth place following a loss to the Utah Grizzlies Sunday. This week, we continue our homestand with three home games against the aforementioned Grizzlies and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, February 20 vs. Utah Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 24 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 24-21-6-1 (.529)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-3-2-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 41 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 23 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 33 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 122 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, February 14 at Savannah: 2-4 L

Logan Drevitch and Daniel D'Amato each scored twice for the Ghost Pirates to lead them to a 4-2 decision over the Solar Bears Tuesday night. Shawn Szydlowski and Ross Olsson scored for the Solar Bears. Jimmy Poreda made 25 saves in goal for the Solar Bears.

Wednesday, February 15 at Jacksonville: 2-3 OTL

Despite the Icemen getting out to a 2-0 lead, the Solar Bears would tie the game in the third period on goals from Ross Olsson and Bennett MacArthur. Brandon Fortunato scored the overtime winning goal for the Icemen, who won their fourth game over the Solar Bears in extra time.

Friday, February 17 vs South Carolina: 4-2 W

Tyler Bird, Luke Boka, and Ross Olsson each recorded multi-point games Friday to lead the Solar Bears to a 4-2 victory. Garret Sparks made 33 saves for his fourth win in a row.

Sunday, February 19 vs Utah: 1-4 L

The two teams combined for 161 penalty minutes Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Matt Foget opened the scoring with a power play goal in the opening period. The Solar Bears lost just their seventh game of the season when scoring first (19-7-2-1). Tarun Fizer had two goals for the Grizzlies and goaltender Lukas Parik made 35 saves. Jimmy Poreda made 32 saves in the loss.

BITES:

Ross Olsson earned his 100th professional point Wednesday with a third period goal in Jacksonville. Friday night, Olsson picked up his 100th ECHL point with a two assist night against South Carolina. His record-setting week continued Sunday with 23 minutes in penalties vs. Utah put him at 122 penalty minutes for the season. He becomes the first Solar Bears 100 penalty minutes player since Mike Monfredo, who had 207 in the 2018-19 season.

The Solar Bears scored at least one power play goal in seven consecutive games from February 1-15. (8)

On Friday night, Tyler Bird earned his 100th point as a Solar Bear, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

Sunday's 4-1 loss to Utah was the most penalized game the Solar Bears have played in this season, accumulating 88 penalty minutes and combining for the highest penalized game of the 2022-23 ECHL season (160).

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 20 GP, 5-11-4, .912%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 34 GP, 16-17-4, .914%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 57 GP, 9g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 36 GP, 0g-6a

Solar Bears alumni Connor Ingram (2018-19) made 47 saves and earned his first NHL shutout in a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

