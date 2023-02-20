Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 20
February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers scored five goals in both games last week, picking up four points from Wichita. A three-game home stand against Rapid City with playoff implications lies ahead
OVERALL RECORD: 17-22-7-1
LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Max Golod has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last two games, including his first professional hat trick
. Tag Bertuzzi is on a four-game point streak (3G, 5A, 8P)
. Dante Sheriff has four assists in his last two games
. Daniel Mannella faced 36 shots in back-to-back outings
. Karl Boudrias has four assists in his last four games
. Eddie Matsushima has five goals against Rapid City this season
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 9-3-0-1 when leading after the first period
. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods
(11- 0-2-0)
. The Oilers are 13-10-3-1 at home this season
. Tulsa is 3-3-2-0 against Rapid City this season
. The Oilers have 25 goals in their last five home games
. Tulsa is on a two-game win streak and is 5-5-0-0 in its last 10 games
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Tuesday, Feb.14 - BOK Center - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa won 5-4
- Mike McKee opened scoring
- Oilers out shot Thunder 37-25
- Tag Bertuzzi tallied four points (1G, 4A)
- Colten Ellis stopped 21 of 25 shots
- Max Golod scored his first professional hat trick
- Dante Sheriff registered three assists
Saturday , Feb.18 - INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa won 5-2
- Back-to-back games with five goals
- Wichita out shot the Oilers 36-34
- Tag Bertuzzi scored the first goal the second time this February
. Max Golod collected four points (2G, 2A)
- Both teams 1/6 on power play
- Oilers scored three goals in 5:15 span (Golod, Nijhoff, Gilmour)
- Daniel Mannella stopped 34 of 36 shots
- Karl Boudrias finished with two primary assists
- Tag Bertuzzi had a two-point night (1G, 1A)
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, Feb. 24 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 36- Eddie Matsushima, Max Golod
GOALS: 22- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 27 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Brenan Blaszczak
PIMS: 74 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 7 - Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 6 - Eddie Matsuhima
SHOTS: 153 - Max Golod
WINS: 12 - Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.46- Colten Ellis
SAVE %: .888 - Colten Ellis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 29/180 (16.1%)
Last Week - 1/8 (12.5%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -160/211 (75.8%)
Last Week - 9/10 (90%)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2023
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 20 - Tulsa Oilers
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 20, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18 - Worcester Railers HC
- Kalamazoo Heats up with 5 Point Weekend, off to Iowa - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Free Admission for Kids at Royals vs. Growlers 1 PM Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 20
- Explosive Third Period Drives Oilers Over Thunder
- Golod Tallies Hat Trick, Oilers Top Thunder on Valentine's Day
- Special Teams Send Steelheads Over Oilers In Series Finale
- Steelheads Win Second Straight, Teams Battle in Season Series Finale Tomorrow