Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 20

The Oilers scored five goals in both games last week, picking up four points from Wichita. A three-game home stand against Rapid City with playoff implications lies ahead

OVERALL RECORD: 17-22-7-1

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Max Golod has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last two games, including his first professional hat trick

. Tag Bertuzzi is on a four-game point streak (3G, 5A, 8P)

. Dante Sheriff has four assists in his last two games

. Daniel Mannella faced 36 shots in back-to-back outings

. Karl Boudrias has four assists in his last four games

. Eddie Matsushima has five goals against Rapid City this season

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 9-3-0-1 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods

(11- 0-2-0)

. The Oilers are 13-10-3-1 at home this season

. Tulsa is 3-3-2-0 against Rapid City this season

. The Oilers have 25 goals in their last five home games

. Tulsa is on a two-game win streak and is 5-5-0-0 in its last 10 games

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Feb.14 - BOK Center - Wichita Thunder

- Tulsa won 5-4

- Mike McKee opened scoring

- Oilers out shot Thunder 37-25

- Tag Bertuzzi tallied four points (1G, 4A)

- Colten Ellis stopped 21 of 25 shots

- Max Golod scored his first professional hat trick

- Dante Sheriff registered three assists

Saturday , Feb.18 - INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita Thunder

- Tulsa won 5-2

- Back-to-back games with five goals

- Wichita out shot the Oilers 36-34

- Tag Bertuzzi scored the first goal the second time this February

. Max Golod collected four points (2G, 2A)

- Both teams 1/6 on power play

- Oilers scored three goals in 5:15 span (Golod, Nijhoff, Gilmour)

- Daniel Mannella stopped 34 of 36 shots

- Karl Boudrias finished with two primary assists

- Tag Bertuzzi had a two-point night (1G, 1A)

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, Feb. 24 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs Rapid City - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 36- Eddie Matsushima, Max Golod

GOALS: 22- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 27 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Brenan Blaszczak

PIMS: 74 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 7 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 6 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 153 - Max Golod

WINS: 12 - Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.46- Colten Ellis

SAVE %: .888 - Colten Ellis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 29/180 (16.1%)

Last Week - 1/8 (12.5%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -160/211 (75.8%)

Last Week - 9/10 (90%)

