Stingrays Weekly Report: February 20, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for third with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the South Division and are seven points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for first. South Carolina has a three-game week coming up, hosting a trio of teams at the North Charleston Coliseum this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 28-15-4-1

LAST WEEK: 1-3-0-0

TUESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3

(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)

The Stingrays and Gladiators entered the third period tied at three goals apiece following tallies from Jackson Leppard, Matt Anderson, and Anthony Del Gaizo for South Carolina. Connor Moore netted a power play goal early in the third period for the 4-3 lead before Leppard iced the contest with under a minute and a half remaining for his second of the contest.

FRIDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays fell behind by two goals midway through the second period on Friday in Orlando before Andrew Cherniwchan's eighth goal of the season cut the deficit in half. The Solar Bears went on to net two more goals, followed by Bear Hughes' team-leading 18th marker of the season halfway through the third period. South Carolina couldn't finish the comeback as they fell by a final score of 4-2.

SATURDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays entered the third period trailing 2-0 on Saturday night to the Jacksonville Icemen. Lawton Courtnall netted his second of the season and Benton Maass tied the game at two apiece with nine minutes remaining in regulation. Jacksonville took advantage of a late South Carolina penalty and netted the game-winner with just over five minutes left on the clock.

SUNDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Sunday afternoon's game was a defensive battle between the Stingrays and the Icemen with Jacksonville coming out on top by a final score of 3-0. Charles Williams recorded his first shutout of the season for the Icemen as he saved all 26 shots the Stingrays sent his way.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, February 22: vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 10:30 a.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, February 24: at Worcester Railers, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 25: vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 18 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 25 - Bear Hughes

Points: 43 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-12 - Tarek Baker, Benton Maass, Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 94 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 133 - Justin Florek

Wins: 14 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.49 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.917 - Clay Stevenson

DIVISIONAL LOVE

The Stingrays welcome three teams from three divisions to the North Charleston Coliseum this week. Beginning on Wednesday, the Fort Wayne Komets come to North Charleston for the first time since game two of the 2021 Kelly Cup Championship. On Friday, the Worcester Railers travel to South Carolina for only the third time in the franchise's history where they are 0-2 against the Stingrays. The Stingrays return to the South Division on Saturday as they welcome the Atlanta Gladiators for the first of three straight battles against the Georgia-based team.

RISE AND SHINE!

South Carolina will play in an Education Day game for the second time this season after falling in a 5-4 contest earlier this season to the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, November 8th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Since 2006, the Stingrays have been involved in eight Education Day games with this Wednesday being only the second time South Carolina has hosted the event. - Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

