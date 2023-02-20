Americans Add Size and Toughness up Front

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, and Belleville Senators (AHL) announced today the team has traded forward Gavin Gould to the Wichita Thunder for forward Stefan Fournier.

Stefan Fournier joins the Americans after splitting time this season between the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL, and Wichita Thunder ECHL.

In 17 games with the Thunder this season he had 12 points (7 goals and 5 assists). He had six points in 1o games this year with Cardiff (3 goals and 3 assists).

The 6-foot-4 and 220-pound forward has played the majority of his professional career with Wichita. From 2018-2021 he played in 145 games with the Thunder and had 113 points.

Fournier will join the Americans for their upcoming series in Utah starting on Wednesday night.

Gavin Gould was acquired in January from South Carolina in a trade that sent Jackson Leppard to the Stingrays. In 13 games with the Americans since the trade he had eight points (1 goal and 7 assists).

The Americans return home on March 4th to open a weekend series against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

