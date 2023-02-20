NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Growlers Double up Royals 4-2

February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release


The Newfoundland Growlers started the work week the right way in a 4-2 win over the Reading Royals on Monday afternoon at Santander Arena.

Isaac Johnson led the way offensively with three points (1G, 2A) while Luke Cavallin put in an impressive performance between the pipes with 33 saves in the win.

Newfoundland next play in Trois-Rivières on Wednesday at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - K. Suthers

3. REA - A. Butcher

