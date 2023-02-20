Americans Weekly

Allen Americans center Grant Hebert in the face off circle

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the defending ECHL Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. The Americans travel to Salt Lake City this week to open a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 24-24-1-0 (4th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 15thth

Score: Florida 8 at Allen 5

Friday, February 17th

Score: Allen 5 vs. Florida 2

Saturday, February 18th

Score: Allen 4 vs. Florida 3

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 22nd @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 24th @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 25th @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 pm CST

Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (28) Jack Combs (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (39) Hank Crone

Points - (66) Jack Combs (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (12) Jack Combs

Power Play Assists - (17) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and three others

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Game Winning Goals - (6) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (6) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (141) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+8) Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (168) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.919) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (13) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.91) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 66 points.

Jack Combs leads the ECHL in goals with 28.

Colton Hargrove's 23-game point streak ended on Saturday night.

The Americans have the top three goal scorers in the league ( Combs 28, Crone 27, and Hargrove 27).

Hank Crone is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 39 assists).

Hank Crone leads all rookies in goals with 27.

The Americans are 16-6-1 when scoring first.

Allen is 18-18-1 in the Mountain Division.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 50-49 in the 1st period.

Allen is 16-3-1 when leading after two periods.

Americans Practice/Game Schedule:

Monday, Off

Tuesday, February 21 10:00 AM

Wednesday, February 22 10:15 AM

Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Thursday, February 23 11:00 AM

Friday, February 24 10:15 AM

Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Saturday, February 24 TBD

Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

All times are CST.

