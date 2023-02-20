Americans Weekly
February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), took two of three games last week against the defending ECHL Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. The Americans travel to Salt Lake City this week to open a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 24-24-1-0 (4th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 15thth
Score: Florida 8 at Allen 5
Friday, February 17th
Score: Allen 5 vs. Florida 2
Saturday, February 18th
Score: Allen 4 vs. Florida 3
-- This Week --
Wednesday, February 22nd @ Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 24th @ Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 25th @ Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 pm CST
Location: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (28) Jack Combs (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (39) Hank Crone
Points - (66) Jack Combs (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (12) Jack Combs
Power Play Assists - (17) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and three others
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others
Game Winning Goals - (6) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (6) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (141) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+8) Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (168) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.919) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (13) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.91) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 66 points.
Jack Combs leads the ECHL in goals with 28.
Colton Hargrove's 23-game point streak ended on Saturday night.
The Americans have the top three goal scorers in the league ( Combs 28, Crone 27, and Hargrove 27).
Hank Crone is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 39 assists).
Hank Crone leads all rookies in goals with 27.
The Americans are 16-6-1 when scoring first.
Allen is 18-18-1 in the Mountain Division.
The Americans are outscoring their opponents 50-49 in the 1st period.
Allen is 16-3-1 when leading after two periods.
Americans Practice/Game Schedule:
Monday, Off
Tuesday, February 21 10:00 AM
Wednesday, February 22 10:15 AM
Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST
Thursday, February 23 11:00 AM
Friday, February 24 10:15 AM
Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST
Saturday, February 24 TBD
Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST
All times are CST.
