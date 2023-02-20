Thunder Weekly, February 20, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder played three divisional games this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 5- L

Wednesday, February 15

Idaho at Wichita, 6-5 W (OT)

Saturday, February 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 24

Wichita at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Wichita at Toledo, 4:15 p.m.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 19-7-3-0

AWAY: 7-13-1-0

OVERALL: 26-20-4-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 56 points, .560orm winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 24

Assists: Michal Stinil, 35

Points: Michal Stinil, 59

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 108

MILESTONE - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay reached his second big milestone of the season on Wednesday night, earning his 500th win of his professional coaching career. Watch this tribute video for him here.

GWG - Michal Stinil recorded his second career OT game winner on Wednesday vs. Idaho. He has three game-winners this year. He is sixth in the league in goals with 24, seventh in assists with 35 and fourth in points with 61.

ROOK - Quinn Preston has points in three-straight (1g, 3a). He is fifth in rookie scoring with 45 points (18g, 27a). Preston leads the team with nine power play goals.

TIMMMY - Timur Ibragimov has points in his last three (1g, 3a). He has 31 points (10g, 21a) in 50 games this season.

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald is sixth in assists for defenseman with 26 and tied for sixth with 31 points. He has already set career-highs in assists and points. MacDonald needs one goal to set a new career-high in that category.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates has three points over his last two games (1g, 2a). He has 23 points in 48 games this season. Bates has five multi-point outings this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Cole MacDonald is tied for first among defenseman in power play assists (19) and tied for second among defenseman with 23 power play points...Mark Liwiski is first in penalty minutes for rookies (108)...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-15-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

Our Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Jerseys are now live on the DASH Auction app, presented by J.P. Weiand & Sons Auction Division. Click HERE to bid today!

Star Wars Night is coming soon. Join us on Friday, March 3 as we try to take down the evil Sith Lord, Utah Grizzlies. Come meet characters from the 501st Legion on the concourse.

The team will be wearing a special Mandalorian-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction benefits the Wichita Youth Hockey Association.

Get four goal-zone tickets and two lightsabers for just $60. Use the code STAR when you check out.

Sunday, March 5 is another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Everyone in attendance gets a complimentary movie ticket. Season ticket holders can stay afterwards and skate with the team.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online , at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

