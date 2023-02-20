ECHL Announces Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following suspensions.

Orlando's Olsson suspended

Orlando's Ross Olsson has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #680, Utah at Orlando, on Feb. 19.

Olsson is suspended under Rule #46.2 and #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of the game.

Olsson will miss Orlando's game vs. Utah tonight (Feb. 20).

Cincinnati's Smereck suspended

Cincinnati's Jalen Smereck has been suspended for two games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #663, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Feb. 18.

Smereck is suspended as a result of his actions at 19:30 of the third period.

Smereck will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Norfolk (Feb. 22) and vs. Wichita (Feb. 24).

