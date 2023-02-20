Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 18

Worcester Railers vs. the Norfolk Admirals

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the eighteenth week of the season. Worcester squared off against the Norfolk Admirals for two games and won 5-3 on Friday, but lost 7-3 in a game which spanned Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 17 at Norfolk Admirals | 5-3 W

Worcester scored first in this contest. Anthony Repaci (1-2-3) found Quinn Ryan (1-0-1) in the slot for the first goal of the game. Anthony Repaci scored the second goal for Worcester on a breakaway after a nice outlet pass from Brent Beaudoin (0-2-2). Jake Pappalardo (1-0-1) scored his first goal as a Railer giving them a three-goal lead. Connor McCarthy's (1-0-1) slap shot soared into the back of the net for the Railers fourth goal. Todd Burgess (1-0-1) got the Admirals on the board shortly after McCarthy's goal. Andrei Bakanov (1-1-2) scored a shorthanded goal late in the third to put Worcester back up by four. The Admirals scored back-to-back goals, the first scored by Tanner Schachle (1-0-1) and the second by Griffin Lunn (1-0-1) to give the game its final score of 5-3.

Saturday, Feb. 18 & Sunday, Feb. 19 at Norfolk Admirals | 7-3 L

It took 36 seconds for Danny Katic (1-0-1) to score the first goal of the game for the Admirals. The Admirals scored again at the end of the first period, this time Darren McCormick (1-0-1) scoring the goal. As a result of two separate Zamboni malfunctions, the ice could not be cut properly at the end of the first period, which resulted in the game being suspended until 2:00 p.m. the next day, Sunday afternoon. Upon resumption, Norfolk rattled off three straight goals in the first 4:35 of the second period. Worcester responded with three of their own before the end of the frame, including two from Quinn Ryan (2-0-2) and one from Anthony Repaci (1-2-3). The Admirals scored the only two goals of the third period, halting the Railers comeback and giving the game its final score of 7-3.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, Feb. 24 at South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, Feb. 26 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is on a ten game point streak (8-8-16).

Brent Beaudoin is on a five game point streak (2-8-10).

Myles McGurty leads the Railers in +/- at +8.

Quinn Ryan is tied for the team lead in goals and assists.

Quinn Ryan has played in 43 straight games for the Railers.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 25-22-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 25-22-3-0 (53 pts).

Worcester is 21-1-2-0 when scoring four or more goals

The Railers have power play goals in seven of their last ten games

Worcester is 9-4-1-0 when outshooting opponents

