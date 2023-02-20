Free Admission for Kids at Royals vs. Growlers 1 PM Series Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features FREE admission for kids 14 and under. To receive free kids tickets, visit the Santander Arena Box Office.

Replica versions of Saturday's Ant-Man themed specialty jerseys are still available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here!

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 28-16-3 record after defeating Newfoundland in their previous game, 5-2, on Saturday, February 18 at Santander Arena. Brendan Hoffmann (2 G, 1 A), Devon Paliani (2 G, 1 A) and Max Newton (1 G, 2 A) each led the Royals with multi-point games. Nolan Maier earned the win in net with 26 saves on 28 shots faced to improve to 12-7-3 on the season with Reading.

The Royals are 16-12-8-0 all-time against the Growlers. Prior to the series opener, the Royals and Growlers opened their seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a .628 win percentage. Maine advanced to second place with points in four-out of their last five games (3-1-1) and a 29-15-2-1 record (.649 win percentage). Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 34-13-1-0 record and .719 win percentage. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 25-22-3-0 record while Adirondack (18-23-6-1) holds a three-point lead over Trois-Rivières (19-28-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk improved to 12-35-1-2 with their 7-3 victory over Worcester on Sunday, however remain at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with 12 wins in 50 games played.

Prior to the series opener loss to Reading, Newfoundland earned a series victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 11, 5-2. The Growlers have won three of their last five games and four pf their last fie on the road. Forward Zach O'Brien leads the Growlers in points with 61 (18 G, 43 A). Forward Todd Skirving leads the club in goals (23) while O'Brien leads in assists (43).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Newfoundland:

Streaks:

Forward Devon Paliani is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 3 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 3 A)

Forward Sam Hu is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A)

Defenseman Colin Felix is on a two-game point streak (2 A)

Milestones:

Forward Jordan Timmons earned his first fighting major as a Royal

Forward Devon Paliani set a single game professional career high with three points (2 G, 1 A)

Paliani earned his first multi-goal game as a Royal

Forward Brendan Hoffmann set a single game professional career high with three points (2 G, 1 A)

Hoffmann earned his first multi-goal game of his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 12th in the league in points (51)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (23), tied for fifth in assists (28), and is fourth in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for first among rookies in fighting majors (6), is tied for fourth among rookies in penalty minutes (88), and is fourth in minor penalties (29)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tenth among defensemen in points (30)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 16th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.84 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is eighth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

