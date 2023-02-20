Komets Grab 4 More Points

February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After three close games last weekend, the Komets gained four points in the standings with wins over Cincinnati and Kalamazoo. The team maintains fourth place in the Central Division with a four-game road trip starting this Wednesday at South Carolina. The Komets return home on Wednesday, March 1, versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last Week's Results

Fri. 2/17 at Cincinnati FW 5 - CIN 4 SOW

Sat. 2/18 vs Cincinnati FW 5 - CIN 7 L

Sun. 2/19 vs Kalamazoo FW 6 - KAL 5 OTW

About last week - The Komets traveled to Cincinnati for the first time since December 16 and escaped with a 5-4 shootout win. The Cyclones notched two goals in the first period. They added another in the second to take the commanding 3-0 lead until Matt Alvaro scored his seventh goal of the season at 16:38 of the second period to start the Komets' rally. In the third, Sam Dove McFalls scored on a power play 44 seconds into the period, followed by a Drake Rymsha tally at 1:11 to tie the game at three. With the Cyclones enjoying a five-on-three power play, Zach Andrusiak scored his 18th of the season to return the lead to Cincinnati. However, it would be short-lived. Shawn Boudrias connected on a pass from Dove-McFalls for a power-play goal at 9:04 to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime. Neither team scored in seven minutes of extra time, so the game was decided via shootout. Veteran Stefano Giliati scored the only goal, while Komet goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped three Cincinnati shooters giving his team the win. The Komets were outshot 39-29.

On Saturday, the Cyclones got their revenge in the rematch by besting the Komets 7-5. After another slow start that saw the Komets fall behind 4-0 after the first period, the Komets got on the board when rookie Tristian Pelletier scored at 6:53 of the second period, followed by Mark Rassell's power-play goal at 17:54. Cincinnati added another in the second to make it a 5-2 game after two periods. In the third, Matt Alvaro scored a power-play goal at 2:54 to have it erased 11 seconds later when former Komet Justin Vaive beat goaltender Ryan Fanti to give the visitors a three-goal lead. The Komets crawled closer with another power-play goal from Adam Brubacher and an even-strength goal from Sam Dove-McFalls to pull within in one. With Cincinnati's Louis Caporusso in the penalty box, the Komets pulled Fanti for an extra skater but failed to tie the game when Patrick Polino scored in the empty net to end the scoring. Fanti finished with 26 saves. The Komets went three of seven on the power play while outshooting the Cyclones 42 to 33.

Sunday, the Komets claimed another victory over the Kalamazoo Wings. The Komets left the first period with a 2-1 lead as Shawn Boudrias netted the team's first two goals. The teams combined for six goals in the second period, with Stefano Giliati, Tristian Pelletier, and Joe Masonius finding the net to give the Komets a one-goal lead. In the third, Kalamazoo's Ryan Cook beat Komet goalie Colton Point with a shot from the blue line at 11:47 to tie the game and send the game to overtime. The overtime period did not last long as Drake Rymsha received a pass from Tye Felhaber and beat Kalamazoo goaltender Even Cormier to deliver the Komets the win. Colton Point got the win making 22 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Tye Felhaber, 9 games (3g, 14a), Mark Rassell, 8 games (5g, 5a), Shawn Boudrias, 5 games (6g, 4a), Matt Alvaro, 5 games, (3g, 4a) Drake Rymsha, 4 games, (3g, 4a)

Goals: Tristian Pelletier, 2 games

Assists: Tye Felhaver, 4 games (7a), Drake Rymsha, 2 games (3a), Matt Alvaro, 2 games (3a), Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games (2a)

Home Points: Shawn Boudrias, 7 games (6g, 5a) Tye Felhaber, 6 games (2g, 12a), Drake Rymsha, 4 games (1g, 5a), Oliver Cooper (2a)

Home Goals: Tristian Pelletier, 2 games

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 6 games, Drake Rymsha, 4 games (1g, 5a)

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 5 games (3g, 5a), Sam Dove-McFalls, 4 games (4g, 5a), Mark Rassell, 4 games (3g, 3a), Matt Alvaro (2g, 1a)

Road Goals: Sam Dove-McFalls, 4 games

Road Assists: Sam Dove-McFalls, 4 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 60 (13g, 46a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 23

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 46

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 168

PIM: Joe Masonius, 79

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +17

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 14

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (8g, 22a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 10

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 22

Goaltenders

Appearances: 18, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 505, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.21, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's -- The Komets scored six power play goals last weekend over 16 opportunities. The team skated short-handed 14 times, allowing two goals.

Next week - The Komets travel to South Carolina for a Wednesday morning game with the Stingrays. The team will then travel to Savannah for two games on Friday and Saturday before finishing the week at Atlanta on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The team has averaged 8,459 fans per game over the last 10 home games. The team continues to lead the league in overall attendance, with 7,773 fans per game. The Komets are second in the league averaging 3.94 goals per game.

The Komets have won 10 out of the last 12 games. The team has killed 11 straight power plays. The Komets are 20-0-1 when leading after two periods. Tye Felhaber leads the league in assists with 46. The 24 shots on goal in the third period in Saturday's loss to Cincinnati was the most attempts in a single period this season. The Komets are 14-2-3 when a player has three or more points. Eight times this season, a player had three assists in a game. Anthony Petruzzelli has 197 career points as a Komet (95g, 102a).

Upcoming Promotions

Championship Anniversary - Saturday, March 4 - Celebrate Komet championship teams from 1963, 1973, 1993, and 2003. Members of each team will be in attendance for a special pre-game presentation.

Jurassic Night - Sunday, March 5 -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Present Jurassic Night. The Komets will be wearing special Jurassic-themed jerseys up for auction to support The Blue Bucket Brigade. Get to the game early for a special Dinosaur "Meat" & Greet, courtesy of TAG Art Company.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.