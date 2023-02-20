Royals Drop Monday Matinee, Split Series with First Place Growlers

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-17-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (35-13-1-0), 4-2, on Monday, February 20 at Santander Arena. The Royals split the two-game series with the Growlers, taking two of four possible points against Newfoundland who possess first place in the Eastern Conference. Nolan Maier suffered the loss with 19 saves on 23 shots faced (12-8-3). Luke Cavallin earned the win in net for Newfoundland with 33 saves on 35 shots faced (18-7-0).

Newfoundland notched three goals to Reading's one in the first period to take a two-goal lead into the second period, 3-1. Isaac Johnson scored his second goal of the series on a cross-crease pass from Zach O'Brien to put the Growlers on the board 2:33 into regulation.

The Growlers tacked onto their lead with a shorthanded goal 13:13 into the period. On Reading's second power play of the game, Keenan Suthers beat Maier with a dangle from his backhand to his forehand to net his 11th goal of the season. The shorthanded goal was the eighth allowed by the Royals this season and the fourth allowed in the clubs last seven games.

Alec Butcher put the Royals on the board less than two minutes later at the end of an offensive zone sequence around Newfoundland's net. Butcher deflected a rebound off of Cavallin's left pad over the netminder's right shoulder for his 11th goal of the season to cut the deficit in half for the Royals. The one-goal score lasted until the final 1:37 of the period when Newfoundland scored to take their two-goal advantage back. Adam Dawe led an odd-man rush into Reading's zone with Todd Skirving and elected to keep the puck himself as he raced down the left wing. Dawe snapped a wrist shot past Maier for his fourth goal of the season and Newfoundland's third goal in the first period on nine shots on goal.

Reading brought the score within one on Charlie Gerard's 23rd goal of the season 48 seconds into the second period. The Royals, however, failed to even the score or beat Cavallin again for the remainder of play. The rookie netminder saved the final 22 shots he faced in regulation to earn his second win over the Royals this season (2-0-0).

The Growlers scored the lone power play goal in the game for either team with 5:54 remaining in the third period. Todd Skirving beat Maier on a third chance effort after Maier made two saves moments prior to the goal being scored. The Royals pulled Maier to bring on the extra attacker in an attempt to tie the score with 1:13 remaining in regulation. Cavallin made two saves and the Growlers blocked two shots in the final minute of the third period to preserve the two goal lead and earn the series finale victory.

Reading fell to a 1-3-1 season series record against the Growlers and a 16-13-8 record all-time. The Royals are 2-14-1 when trailing after two periods and fell to a 23-11-3 record against divisional opponents (.662%).

The Royals open a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals close out their series against the Thunder at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The Royals return home on Friday, March 3 to host the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Career Ready Berks Night promotional game.

