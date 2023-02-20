ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 20, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Bryan Etter, D
Savannah:
Artur Terchiyev, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Nick Hutchison, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Wichita
Cincinnati:
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Florida:
Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Add Xavier Pouliot, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve
Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Delete Austin Crossley, D traded to Wichita
Fort Wayne:
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Chad Yetman, F loaned to Belleville
Orlando:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve
Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [2/19]
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve [2/19]
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Stefan Fournier, F traded to Allen
Worcester:
Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve
