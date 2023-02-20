ECHL Transactions - February 20

February 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Bryan Etter, D

Savannah:

Artur Terchiyev, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Nick Hutchison, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Wichita

Cincinnati:

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Florida:

Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Add Xavier Pouliot, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Xavier Pouliot, D placed on reserve

Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Delete Austin Crossley, D traded to Wichita

Fort Wayne:

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Chad Yetman, F loaned to Belleville

Orlando:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from reserve

Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [2/19]

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve [2/19]

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Jacob Gaucher, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Stefan Fournier, F traded to Allen

Worcester:

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve

