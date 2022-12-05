Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye Teddy Bear Toss

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye Teddy Bear Toss(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 7-9-0-1, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 2 at Cincinnati (4-1 Win)

December 3 vs. Cincinnati (2-1 SO Win)

December 4 at Wheeling (4-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 7 vs. Kalamazoo at 10:35 a.m. (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 9 at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 10 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 11 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Two of three isn't bad: Toledo used back-to-back wins over their rivals Cincinnati to finish the week with four of a possible six points this past week. The Walleye used two goals from Gordie Green and Lukas Craggs Friday night for a 4-1 win. Saturday night it was goaltender John Lethemon stopping all three Cincinnati shooters in the shootout for a 2-1 win. Toledo battled Sunday but dropped a 4-3 decision at Wheeling.

Close to a trick: Gordie Green and Lukas Craggs each scored a pair of goals Friday in Cincinnati, and they became the third and fourth Walleye players to reach two goals in a single game this year. Kurt Gosselin and Thomas Ebbing are the other two that have done that without any of the four reaching the magical three goal night.

Another home game, another sellout: Another capacity crowd of 8,038 was at the Huntington Center last night to witness Toledo's second straight home win. This marked the 233rd all-time sellout in Walleye history. Toledo has had 205 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, the Walleye are averaging 7,464 fans per game, which is second to Fort Wayne in the ECHL.

Huntington Center is busy this week: Toledo has four games in five days once again but this week it features three of those inside the Huntington Center. The first games are against Toledo's Michigan rivals the Kalamazoo Wings. The Walleye are 1-2-0 against Kalamazoo this year. The Walleye have the state of Indiana ahead for the weekend with Indy in T-Town on Saturday and then Fort Wayne Sunday. Toledo dropped the only meeting so far with Indy and is 2-1-0 against the Komets.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Joseph Nardi (0 goals - 3 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-0, 2.50 GAA, .900 save %)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.