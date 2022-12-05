ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 5, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Eric Dop, G
Reading:
Jordan Kaplan, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Marc-Antoine Pepin, D from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add James McEwan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve
Delete Dominic Franco, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte
Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte [12/4]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Reading
Greenville:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/4]
Delete Jake Elmer, F suspended by team, removed from roster [12/4]
Indy:
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Delete Jakub Pour, F recalled by Chicago (NHL) [11/29 p.m.]
Kalamazoo:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Delete Paul McAvoy, F traded to Jacksonville
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Norfolk:
Add Sam Hu, F activated from reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Evan Barratt, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Luka Burzan, F team suspension lifted
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Fort Wayne
South Carolina:
Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve
