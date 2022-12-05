ECHL Transactions - December 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 5, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Eric Dop, G

Reading:

Jordan Kaplan, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Marc-Antoine Pepin, D from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add James McEwan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Dominic Franco, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte

Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte [12/4]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Reading

Greenville:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/4]

Delete Jake Elmer, F suspended by team, removed from roster [12/4]

Indy:

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Delete Jakub Pour, F recalled by Chicago (NHL) [11/29 p.m.]

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Delete Paul McAvoy, F traded to Jacksonville

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Norfolk:

Add Sam Hu, F activated from reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Evan Barratt, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Luka Burzan, F team suspension lifted

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Fort Wayne

South Carolina:

Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve

