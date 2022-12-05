Stingrays Weekly Report: December 5, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up all six possible points after a three-in-three weekend and enter the week a point behind Florida for the top spot in the South Division. South Carolina prepares for a home-and-home series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this Friday and Saturday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 11-4-1-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

THURSDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES 1

(Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA)

Savannah jumped out to a 1-0 lead late in the first period on a shorthanded goal from Pat Guay before South Carolina stormed back with a pair of goals from Bear Hughes. Hughes tallied his eighth of the season less than two minutes into the second period to tie the game before netting the game-winner midway through the third period. Clay Stevenson stopped 37 of 38 shots for the win.

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Justin Florek netted his second goal of the season just over five minutes into the second period for the 1-0 lead. Michael Kim and Evan Wardley added on with tallies of their own to give the Stingrays a 3-0 lead early in the third period. Jacksonville made a late push, scoring twice in the final 4:04 before Tyler Wall closed them out for the remainder of the contest. Wall made 36 saves to pick up his fourth win of the year.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES 0

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Clay Stevenson earned his first professional shutout following a 25-save performance on Saturday against the Ghost Pirates. Alex Fortin scored the teddy bear toss goal with three minutes left in the first period for his fourth goal of the season. Bear Hughes scored his 10th marker of the year in the second frame and Connor Moore iced the game late in regulation with an empty-net tally, his first of the season.

THIS WEEK

Friday, December 9: vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, December 10: at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 11 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 14 - Jonny Evans

Points: 18 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-10 - Jonny Evans

Penalty Minutes: 56 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 54 - Carter Turnbull

Wins: 5 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.31 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.926 - Clay Stevenson

MUD AND BRICKS

The Stingrays tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall have been one of the best pairings in the ECHL over the last three weeks. In the previous seven games, the duo has stopped 234 of 245 shots they faced, resulting in a 0.955 save percentage and a 1.55 goals against average. Stevenson has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears this week, leaving Wall as the lone backstop for the time being. Wall owns a 0.942 save percentage in the last three games and is 2-1 over that stretch.

PENALTY KILLING

South Carolina's penalty kill has been one of the best in the league over the last seven-plus contests, killing 20 of the last 22 penalties taken for a 90.9% penalty kill. This streak includes 11 straight penalties that the Stingrays have killed off. Since November 18th, South Carolina's penalty kill has improved by 8.2%.

BEAR HUGHES THE GHOSTBUSTER

The Stingrays are a perfect 3-0 in games against their new rival, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, this season. Bear Hughes has led the way in these contests, tallying five of his 10 goals this year against Savannah. This past weekend was no different as Hughes netted both of South Carolina's goals in a 2-1 win on Thursday and added two more points on one goal and one assist in Saturday's victory.

