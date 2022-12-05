Thunder Weekly, December 5

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder played four games last week, three of which came against rival, Kansas City. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Indy at Wichita, 3-2 L

Friday, Dec. 2

Wichita at Kansas City, 3-2 W (OT)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Kansas City at Wichita, 2-1 W

Sunday, Dec. 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 3-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 8

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, December 9

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 8-3-1-0

AWAY: 3-3-1-0

OVERALL: 11-6-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 24 points, .632 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 11

Assists: Billy Constantinou, Brayden Watts, Michal Stinil, Jay Dickman, 10

Points: Brayden Watts, 21

+/-: Michal Stinil, +5

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 32

TEAM LEAD - Brayden Watts continued on his torrid pace this past week. He carried a 10-game point streak into Sunday's contest. The third-year forward out of Bakersfield, California tallied 15 points (8g, 7a) in his last 11 games. He has 21 points (11g, 10a) in 18 games this year and leads the team in scoring.

CZECHING IN - Since returning to the lineup, Michal Stinil has been outstanding for the Thunder. He has two points in four of his last five games and points in seven of his last eight outings. He had four goals and two helpers this past week, giving him 17 points (7g, 10a) in 16 games this year.

100 - Stefan Fournier tallied his seventh goal of the season on Friday night. He needs four more to reach 100 for his ECHL career. The veteran forward from Dorval, Quebec also needs eight assists to reach 100 for his pro career.

WORKHORSE - Evan Buitenhuis has been a workhorse for the Thunder. He went 2-1-0 this past week, stopping 95 of 100 shots he faced. The Burlington, Ontario native finished the week with a 1.67 goals-against and .950 save percentage in his three starts. He earned his seventh-career ECHL shutout on Sunday, stopping 35 shots.

SOLID - Zachary Emond made his second start on Saturday night, stopping 35 of 36 shots against Kansas City. He improved to 2-0-0 with a 1.43 goals-against average and .958 save percentage.

GAME WINNER - Quinn Preston recorded his first game-winner of his pro career on Saturday night. He blasted a one-timer from Michal Stinil for his fourth goal of the season. The rookie forward from Ohio State has points in his last five games (2g, 4a) and points in six of his last seven.

ROADIE - Wichita hits the road this week to start the longest stretch of games away from home. The Thunder heads to the Black Hills for a three-game series against Rapid City and goes to Allen for a pair of games. Wichita won't return home until the week before Christmas.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for sixth for rookies with 32 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is second in saves (393) and fourth in minutes played (721)...Chris McKay has three assists in his last two games...Wichita is 6-0- when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-1-2 in one-goal games...

