Glads Weekly

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators picked up two points last week with a win over Greenville and will have five days of rest until they take on the Orlando Solar Bears in a pair of home games on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

A Look Ahead: The Gladiators meet the Solar Bears twice this weekend at Gas South Arena. Atlanta and Orlando have already met twice this season with the Glads dominating the two prior engagements by outscoring the Solar Bears 11 to 3. Cody Sylvester leads Atlanta with seven goals and has lit the lamp in each of his last two games.

On Friday, get ready to Sing for Santa! Join the Gladiators for hockey and holiday cheer! Enjoy a festive hockey atmosphere and intermission caroling from local schools.

Saturday is the $10 Mesh Replica Jersey Frenzy! Show up early to get a mesh-replica Gladiators jerseys for just 10 dollars!

Tuesdays are the Worst: Atlanta fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-1 in an ugly game at home on Tuesday. The Glads surrendered two goals in the first 1:29 of the first period, and Savannah never looked back. Daniel D'Amato led the way for the Ghost Pirates with two goals.

Tight Game on Friday Slips Away from Glads: On Friday the Gladiators dropped their second straight game in a 2-1 road defeat against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Cody Sylvester scored Atlanta's only goal, and Tyler Parks stood tall in net for the Glads with 27 saves on 29 shots.

Glads Get Right on Saturday: The Glads jumped back into the win column with a 3-2 victory in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits. Atlanta picked up a pair of second-period goals from Gabe Guertler and Cody Sylvester, and Eric Neiley helped put the game on ice with a shorthanded goal in the third frame. David Tendeck earned his fourth win of the campaign with a season-high 36 saves.

NOTEBOOK:

Forward Cody Sylvester has scored goals in Atlanta's last four road games.

Forward Colin Theisen was reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL last week and made his Gladiators debut on Friday in Greenville.

Forward Tyler Kobryn was re-signed by the Gladiators last week and played his first game of the season on Saturday against the Swamp Rabbits.

Goaltender Tyler Parks was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week last week.

Defenseman Derek Topatigh is tied for third in the ECHL with eight power-play assists.

Mike Pelech and Derek Topatigh are tied for third in the ECHL with nine power-play points each.

The Gladiators have the league's best penalty kill at 93.0%.

Tyler Parks has the fifth-best save percentage in the ECHL at .933.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.