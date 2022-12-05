K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Grabs 2-Points in Florida, Hosts Two this Week

Kalamazoo host two traditional games in 'Teddy Bear Toss' and 'Marvel Night' this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 8-8-1-0

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play two of three games at home this week. First, the K-Wings finish their four-game road trip against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday, followed by a home matchup versus the Walleye on Friday and they finish the week in Kalamazoo facing the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-2-0-0 (0-3, 4-3/OT, 1-4).

Kalamazoo started the week in Estero, Florida, and played the Florida Everblades. Both defenses held strong throughout the game, which stood at 1-0 Florida for nearly 55 minutes of action. Two late goals by the Everblades increased their lead at the end, but Evan Cormier secured his sixth consecutive start with a save percentage of at least .900.

On Thursday, the K-Wings headed north to Orlando for what turned out to be a wild one against the Solar Bears. Kalamazoo took a 1-0 lead early on Jeremy Masella's first goal of the season. Daniel D'Amico made it 2-1 with his first professional goal in just his first game back from missing the entire month of November with an injury. Then, Chad Nychuk scored a 5-on-3 goal in the second, giving the K-Wings the 3-2 lead. Orlando kept fighting back, but D'Amico's second goal of the game served as the overtime winner for Kalamazoo.

Then on Saturday, the Everblades scored two goals in 37 seconds during the first period and remained in control the rest of the way. Max Humitz notched a late power-play goal, and the K-Wings kept the Everblades' man-advantage unit scoreless in two chances.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

This week, Kalamazoo play's two of its three games at home on Friday and Saturday at Wings Event Center.

First, it's Teddy Bear Toss Night' on Friday, December 9 versus Toledo at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Bring a teddy bear, or several, with you to the game to toss on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal! All bears will either be donated to the Salvation Army or delivered to local hospitals in person by the K-Wings. It's also a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so come out and enjoy $3 beers, sodas & hot dogs!

Then, the K-Wings host 'Marvel Night' on Saturday, December 10 versus Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will wear Thor specialty Marvel-themed jerseys, and auction off the game-worn jerseys postgame. Kalamazoo will also have a Norse God in attendance. Check out the Thor Ticket Package to personally meet the Avenger and receive tons of perks for the game. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Marvel lunchbox!

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Kalamazoo 0, Florida 3 (Hertz Arena - Estero, FL) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (7-7-1-0), went to battle with Florida (10-3-2-1), holding the Everblades to one goal through almost 55 minutes, but fell in the end at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, 3-0. The matchup was scoreless into the third period until the Everblades opened the scoring at the 5:04 mark of the frame on the power play. Florida was able to add two more before the final horn sounded to close out the contest on top. Evan Cormier (5-5-1-0) made 31 saves on 34 shots against, for his sixth consecutive start with a save percentage of at least .900, and rookie Mason McCarty led Kalamazoo in shots with four.

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Kalamazoo 4, Orlando 3 (OT) (Amway Center - Orlando, FL) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (8-7-1-0) traded blows all evening with the Orlando Solar Bears (5-8-3-1) before notching the game-winner in overtime for a 4-3 win on Thursday in Orlando. Daniel D'Amico (1, 2) helped lead the K-Wings to victory, scoring his first two professional goals in his first game back after missing the entire month of November (11 GMs). On D'Amico's OT-winner, Chad Nychuk (7) took the initial shot, and Justin Taylor (5) banged Nychuk's rebound off Orlando's goaltender straight to the stick of D'Amico, who ended it just 36 seconds into extra time. Kalamazoo got things started early in the first off the stick of Jeremy Masella (1), scoring his first goal of the season at the 2:46 mark. The Solar Bears knotted it up at 1-1 less than four minutes later, but D'Amico scored his first professional goal and the K-Wings retook the lead at the 17:54 mark. Orlando pulled even again with a power play goal midway through the second. The two teams went back and forth for the rest of the middle frame until Nychuk (3) scored at the 17:16 mark with a 5-on-3 advantage. The Solar Bears notched another power play goal at the 2:33 mark of the third, but Hunter Vorva (2-1-0-0) slammed the door the rest of the way out, stopping 37 of Orlando's 40 shots to win his second consecutive start.

Saturday, Dec. 3 - Kalamazoo 1, Florida 4 (Hertz Arena - Estero, FL) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-1-0) battled the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades (11-3-2-1) on Saturday but came up on the short end of a 4-1 final at Hertz Arena. The K-Wings went 1-2 on the power play, while holding the Everblades scoreless on the power play on two opportunities. Two goals just 37 seconds apart gave Florida the lead in the first, and the Everblades would go on to add another in each of the next two periods. Late in the game, Max Humitz (4) netted the power play goal, scoring on a shot from the right faceoff dot. Evan Cormier (5-6-1-0) made 27 saves in the game, including several crucial stops to help Kalamazoo in the game for almost the whole contest.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m. EST - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Friday, Dec. 9 - Toledo versus Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Dec. 10 - Wheeling versus Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 3 - Forward Tyler Irvine was loaned to Kalamazoo by Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- In Thursday's 4-3 OT win at Orlando, rookie forward Daniel D'Amico scored his first two professional goals, including the overtime winner. It was D'Amico's first game back from injury after missing 12 games.

- Forwards Max Humitz and Brandon Saigeon both reached the 10-point mark for the season down south this week. Humitz (4G, 6A) currently is on a two-game point streak and Saigeon (2G, 8A) now leads the K-Wings with eight assists on the year.

- Rookie defenseman Chad Nychuk recorded his second two-point game of the season in Thursday's OT victory at Orlando.

TEAM TRENDS

- 5-1-0-0 when scoring first

- 4-0-0-0 when leading after the second period

- 2-1-0 in overtime

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 13 - Mason McCarty

GOAL: 6 - Mason McCarty

ASSISTS: 8 - Brandon Saigeon

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Raymond Brice, Ryan Cook

PIMS: 23 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 3 - Matheson Iacopelli

PP ASSISTS: 4 - Justin Murray

SH GOALS: 1 - Raymond Brice

GW GOALS: 2 - Max Humitz

SHOTS: 48 - Max Humitz

WINS: 5 - Evan Cormier

GAA: 2.73 - Evan Cormier

SAVE %: .916 - Evan Cormier

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/9 (22.2%)

This Season - 13/70 (18.6%) - No. 17 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/9 (66.7%)

This Season - 47/61 (77.0%) - No. 22 in the ECHL

