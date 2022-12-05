Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) earned a series split over Utah this past weekend. The Steelheads travel to Worcester, MA this week for a three-game series vs. the Worcester Railers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 9 at Worcester | 5:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Worcester | 5:05 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Dec. 11 at Worcester | 1:05 p.m. (MT)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (14-3-0-1, 29pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (11-6-2-0, 24pts)

3. Rapid City Rush (11-8-0-0, 22pts)

4. Utah Grizzlies (9-9-0-0, 18pts)

5. Kansas City Mavericks (8-8-2-0, 18pts)

6. Tulsa Oilers (6-7-5-0, 17pts)

7. Allen Americans (5-11-1-0, 11pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 2 Idaho (5) vs. Utah (4)

There were four goals combined in the first 2:33 of play with Jordan Kawaguchi (2-0-2) and Zane Franklin (1-1-2) potting goals for Idaho while Christian Simeone (1-0-1) and Johnny Walker (2-0-2) notched tallies for Utah. Shots were 16-7 in favor of the Steelheads after 20 minutes of play with the score reading 2-2. Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) handed Idaho their third lead of the night at 8:06 of the middle frame but 47 seconds later Dylan Fitze (1-0-1) would even the score at 3-3. Kawaguchi banged home a power-play score with 4:50 to play in the second period but once again Utah was able to answer as Walker found the back of the net 2:12 later. The Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 20-12 in the second frame with the score tied at 4-4. Colton Kehler (1-0-1) would provide the game winner scoring on the power-play with 8:29 to play in regulation. Adam Scheel made 18 saves on 22 shots picking up the win while Trent Miner made 45 saves on 50 shots recording the loss.

Saturday, Dec. 3 Utah (4) at Idaho (2)

Neil Robinson (1-0-1) handed Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first period but Jack Becker (2-0-2) would make the teddy bears fly 4:30 later. All three goals in the second period were scored on the power-play with Utah receiving goals from Johnny Walker (1-1-2) and Andrew Nielsen (2-1-2). Becker scored the power-play score for the Steelheads in the middle frame. The score read 2-2 after 40 minutes of play but a man advantage score from Nielsen at 14:48 would be the eventual game winner. Nielsen scored an empty-net goal with 1:08 to play to seal the Grizzlies victory. Garrett Metcalf made 44 saves on 46 shots for the win while Rémi Poirier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#1 Jake Kupsky was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November posting a 5-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948. Kupsky signed a PTO with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

#7 Owen Headrick has points in 10 straight games (4-10-14) and 11 of his last 12 (4-12-16). He is tied for second amongst defensemen in the ECHL in points (4-14-18).

#15 Ryan Dmowski is fifth in the ECHL in points (23), tied for second in goals (12), and leads the league in shots (104). He has points in six of his last seven games (3-7-10) and leads the team with eight multi-point games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for sixth in the ECHL in points (22) and tied for fourth in assists (14). He has points in five of his last six games (4-5-9) and seven of his last nine (8-6-14).

#23 Darren Brady is tied for the league lead with a +20 rating.

#34 Colton Kehler has points in in three of his last five games (2-2-4) and points in 11 of 15 games.

#43 Matt Register is tied for the league lead with a +20 rating and has points in four of his last seven games (0-7-7).

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for second amongst defensemen in the ECHL in points (4-14-18) and power-play points (1-8-9). He has recorded a point in 12 of 16 games this year.

TEAM NOTES

The Steelheads win streak ended Saturday night at seven games as well as the point streak at eight games.

Idaho ranks first in the league on the power-play (17/69, 24.6%) and has scored a man advantage marker in nine straight games (12/29, 41.3%).

Idaho ranks second in goals for (4.17) and have scored 4+ goals 12 times (11-0-0-1).

Idaho ranks second in goals against (2.17) and have held their opponents to two or fewer goals 12 times (11-1-0-0).

Idaho ranks first in shots for averaging 37.17 per game. The Steelheads put up a season high 50 last Friday night, a 20 shot second period which was a period high. They have recorded 40+ shots in eight games including six of the last nine.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (12)

Assists: Owen Headrick, Patrick Kudla, Ty Pelton-Byce (14)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (23)

Plus/Minus: Darren Brady, Matt Register (+20)

PIMS: Willie Knierim, Zane Franklin (21)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski, Colton Kehler, Ty Pelton-Byce, Owen Headrick (3)

SHGs: Zach Walker, Ty Pelton-Byce (1)

GWGs: Colton Kehler (3)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (104)

Wins: Jake Kupsky (6)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (1.15)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.955)

