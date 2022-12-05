K-Wings Receive Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann on Loan from Canucks (AHL)

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned rookie forward Marc Gatcomb and rookie defenseman Quinn Schmiemann to the team.

Gatcomb, 23, is a Woburn, MA native and has played 15 professional games for Abbotsford after being signed out of the University of Connecticut following his senior season in 2021-22. The 6-foot 2-inch, 194-pound, right-handed forward played 125 games for UConn from 2017-2022, scoring 22 goals with 24 assists in that span.

Schmiemann, 21, is a Wilcox, SK native and has played five professional games with Abbotsford this season. The left-handed shot defenseman played four seasons with Kamloops (WHL) from 2018-2022, was named team captain in his final year with the Blazers and scored 14 goals with 40 assists in that final WHL campaign. That effort earned Schmiemann 'Second-Team All-WHL' honors in 2021-22.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 201-pound, defender was also drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kalamazoo has traded forward Paul McAvoy to Jacksonville (ECHL) for future considerations to make room on the active roster.

The K-Wings' next game is Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. against the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.