Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey.

Stevenson, 23, has appeared in nine games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 5-2-1-1 record, a 2.31 goals against average, and a 0.926 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goalie signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in March of 2022 and was assigned to South Carolina on October 31st. Stevenson is coming off his first professional shutout on Saturday where he stopped 25 shots in a win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Drayton Valley, AB spent two years at Dartmouth University, recording a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a 0.922 save percentage his redshirt freshman season. Stevenson's performance earned him spots on the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the ECAC Third All-Star Team. In Stevenson's final season of junior hockey with the Coquitlam Express, the netminder was named the BCHL's top goaltender and a first-team all-star behind a league-best goals against average (1.77) and save percentage (0.936%) while posting a 30-2-2 record.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign this Friday, December 9th as the team welcomes the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m. The Stingrays will hold Veterans Appreciation Night and auction off specialty jerseys benefitting the Palmetto Military Support Group. We will also be honoring the history of aviation in the Lowcountry with Aviation Night presented by Charleston International Airport and Charleston Southern University.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

