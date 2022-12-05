Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 5
December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
OVERALL RECORD: 6-7-5-0
LAST WEEK: 0-2-1-0
FAST FACTS
-Michael Farren has goals in back-to-back games
. Eddie Matsushima scored the Oilers only penalty shot of the season on Dec. 2
. Ryley Lindgren has six points (4G, 2A) in seven games as an Oiler
. Defenseman Justin Bean has four points in his last five games (1G, 3A)
. Cameron Supryka has six points (1G, 5A) in seven games
.Ryley Lindgren's three power-play goals leads the team, despite only playing in seven of 18 games
. Eddie Matsushima has more than a point-per-game average with 19 points (12G, 7A) in just 18 games
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 3-1-0-0 in 3-goal games
. The Oilers have not been in a shootout this season
. Tulsa is 3-1-1-0 when scoring four or more goals
. The Oilers are 3-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals
. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when allowing 40-49 shots in a game
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Thursday, Dec. 1 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center
ú Oilers lost 3-2
ú Indy out shot Tulsa 39-27
ú Oilers 0/4 on Power Play
ú Indy 1/5 on Power Play
ú Jackson Leef scored lone Oilers goal
Friday, Dec. 2 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center
ú Oilers lost in overtime 5-4
ú Michael Farren tied game at 13:03 mark
ú Oilers had nine different point producers
ú Shots tied 34-34
ú Tulsa 1/4 on the Power Play
ú Indy 3/5 on Power Play
ú Cooper Zech scored game-winning goal 37 seconds into OT
Sunday, Dec. 4 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center
ú Oilers lost 4-1
ú Michael Farren scored second goal of the week, lone Oilers goal
ú Indy out shot Tulsa 36 to 30
ú Tulsa 0/1 on the Power Play
ú Indy 1/3 on Power Play
ú Kale Howarth collected two goals for Indy
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, Dec. 10 at Kansas City Mavericks - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS (ACTIVE)
POINTS: 19 - Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 12- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 8 - Tyler Poulsen
PLUS/MINUS: +7- Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 31 - Adam Samuelsson
PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren
SH GOALS: 2- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 55 - Eddie Matsushima
WINS: 4 - Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.49 - Colten Ellis
SAVE %: .,893 - Colten Ellis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/68 (19.1%)
Last Week - 1/9 (11.1%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -69/92 (75.0%)
Last Week - 8/13(61.5%)
