Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 5

OVERALL RECORD: 6-7-5-0

LAST WEEK: 0-2-1-0

FAST FACTS

-Michael Farren has goals in back-to-back games

. Eddie Matsushima scored the Oilers only penalty shot of the season on Dec. 2

. Ryley Lindgren has six points (4G, 2A) in seven games as an Oiler

. Defenseman Justin Bean has four points in his last five games (1G, 3A)

. Cameron Supryka has six points (1G, 5A) in seven games

.Ryley Lindgren's three power-play goals leads the team, despite only playing in seven of 18 games

. Eddie Matsushima has more than a point-per-game average with 19 points (12G, 7A) in just 18 games

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 3-1-0-0 in 3-goal games

. The Oilers have not been in a shootout this season

. Tulsa is 3-1-1-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers are 3-0-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when allowing 40-49 shots in a game

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Dec. 1 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center

ú Oilers lost 3-2

ú Indy out shot Tulsa 39-27

ú Oilers 0/4 on Power Play

ú Indy 1/5 on Power Play

ú Jackson Leef scored lone Oilers goal

Friday, Dec. 2 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center

ú Oilers lost in overtime 5-4

ú Michael Farren tied game at 13:03 mark

ú Oilers had nine different point producers

ú Shots tied 34-34

ú Tulsa 1/4 on the Power Play

ú Indy 3/5 on Power Play

ú Cooper Zech scored game-winning goal 37 seconds into OT

Sunday, Dec. 4 vs Indy Fuel - BOK Center

ú Oilers lost 4-1

ú Michael Farren scored second goal of the week, lone Oilers goal

ú Indy out shot Tulsa 36 to 30

ú Tulsa 0/1 on the Power Play

ú Indy 1/3 on Power Play

ú Kale Howarth collected two goals for Indy

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 10 at Kansas City Mavericks - Cable Dahmer Arena - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (ACTIVE)

POINTS: 19 - Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 12- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 8 - Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +7- Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 31 - Adam Samuelsson

PP GOALS: 3- Ryley Lindgren

SH GOALS: 2- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 3- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 55 - Eddie Matsushima

WINS: 4 - Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.49 - Colten Ellis

SAVE %: .,893 - Colten Ellis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 13/68 (19.1%)

Last Week - 1/9 (11.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -69/92 (75.0%)

Last Week - 8/13(61.5%)

