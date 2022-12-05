K-Wings Receive Pavel Cajan on Loan from Monsters (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) have loaned rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan to the team.

Cajan, 20, has posted a 3-3-1 record with a 3.14 goals-against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (S%) in seven games played for the Monsters this season. The netminder also owns a 1-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and a .968 S% in one game played for K-Wings in 2022-23.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 176-pound, left-catching Hlubos, Czechia native went 21-18-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .901 S% in 44 appearances for the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) last season.

Kalamazoo has released goaltender Hunter Vorva to make room on the active roster.

The K-Wings' next game is Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. against the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center.

