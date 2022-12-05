Evan Barratt Assigned to Royals by Flyers

Forward Evan Barratt with the Rockford IceHogs

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that forward Evan Barratt has been reassigned to the club by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Barratt, 23, joins defenseman Mason Millman as two NHL contracted players on the Royals' roster.

The Bristol, PA native, played two regular season contests with the Phantoms with an assist earned on Sunday, Nov. 20th.

Prior to Lehigh Valley, the 6-0 foot, 187-pound forward skated for the Rockford Ice Hogs, AHL affiliate to the Chicago Blackhawks. Across 92 games in three seasons (2020-23) with Rockford, Barratt totaled 42 points (19 G, 23 A), 95 PIM and 131 shots on goal. The forward has one goal and seven shots in five Calder Cup Playoff contests. He was selected by Chicago in the third round (90th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Barratt played collegiately at Penn State (2017-20) where he totaled 95 points (39 G, 56 A) and 117 PIM in 98 NCAA career games. He set a Penn State record of 11 consecutive games with a point (10/12-11/23/18). He was named to the 2020 All-Big Ten Second-Team, the 2019 All-Big Ten First-Team and was a 2019 Hobey Baker Award Nominee.

On November 3, 2018, his lacrosse-style goal ("The Michigan") against Arizona State went viral after it was included in ESPN's Top 10 Plays. At the international level, Barratt represented his country as a member of the United States National Team of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He registered 41 points (16 G, 25 A) in two seasons (2015-17) and helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championship. He also won the silver medal with Team USA during the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Barratt played for Team Comcast (13U, 14U, 16U) for three seasons (2012-15) as well as The Hun School in the USHS-Prep league located in Princeton, New Jersey.

