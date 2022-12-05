Report Card Night this Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets salvaged two points out of a possible six with two overtime losses last weekend. The team will host Cincinnati this Saturday on Report Card Night starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Fri. 12/2 vs Wheeling FW 5 - WHL 6 OTL

Sat. 12/3 at Wheeling FW 2 - WHL 4 L

Sun. 12/4 vs Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 5 OTL

About last week - Friday, the Komets hosted Wheeling for the first time this season. The first period was almost scoreless until Wheeling's Gianluca Esteves tipped the puck past starting goaltender Rylan Parenteau to give the Nailers the 1-0 lead at 19:31. In the second, Oliver Cooper tied the game at 6:43 with assists from Shawn Boudrias and Ben Gagné. Wheeling's Justin Addamo scored at 11:07 to return the lead to the Nailers. Newly signed Dan Maggio, in his return to Fort Wayne, connected on a pass to Joe Masonius to knot the game at two heading to the third period. In the final frame, Shawn Boudrias scored to give the Komets the lead, followed by a power play goal from Josh Winquist to make it a two-goal cushion. Wheeling pulled within one when Chris Ortiz rifled a shot past Parenteau at 11:42. Boudrias capitalized on a miscue from Wheeling's goaltender Taylor Gauthier to make it a 5-3 game. Addamo topped off the hat trick with two goals in under five minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the extra frame, Wheeling's Adam Smith ended the game with his third goal of the season at 3:12. Parenteau took the loss, making 28 saves. The Komets held the Nailers to one power play opportunity.

The Komets traveled to Wheeling on Saturday and left with a 4-2 loss. Mark Rassell got the scoring started with his third goal of the season at 8:17. Wheeling's Josh Maniscalco tied the game at the 9:30 mark with Justin Addamo putting Nailers in the lead at 14:44 of the first period. Filip Engarås netted the only goal of the second at 18:39, with assists from Shawn Boudrias and Oliver Cooper to tie the score. In the third, the Nailers put two goals on the board early to re-take the lead and eventually the game. Colton Point made 31 saves in the effort, while the Komets held the Nailers to 0 for 5 on the power play.

At the Coliseum Sunday against Cincinnati, the Cyclones took advantage of two Komet penalties scoring two power-play goals and adding another, making it 3-0 at the end of the first period. The Komets rallied in the second, getting scores from Mark Rassell and Oliver Cooper to make the contest 3-2 at the second break. In the third, former Komet, Justin Vaive, took a five-minute major for boarding, putting the Komets on the power play. Adam Brubacher scored at 10:06 to tie the game. Just two minutes later, the Cyclones would regain the lead, but the Komets answered at 15:37 when Rassell popped home his second score of the game, eventually sending the game to overtime. In the extra frame, Cincinnati's Patrick Polino scored unassisted to give the Cyclones with 5-4 victory. The Komets outshot the Cyclones 41-20.

Komet streaks-

Points: Josh Winquist, 4 games (1g, 4a), Oliver Cooper (3g, 4a)

Assists: Josh Winquist, 4 games, Oliver Cooper 3 games

Home Points: Oliver Cooper, 3 games

Home Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3 games

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 3 games

Road Points: Shawn Boudrias, 6 games (1g, 5a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 16 (3g, 13a)

Goals: Drake Rymsha, 9

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 12

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 4

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens 2

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 57

PIM: Matt Boudens, 29

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås, Adam Brubacher +5

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 8 (2g, 6a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Drake Rymsha, Shawn Boudrias 4

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber 6

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 8 (1g 7a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 7

Goaltenders

Appearances: 7, Colton Point

Wins: 2, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 192, Colton Point

Goals against Avg: 3.60, Ryan Fanti

Save percentage: 0.848 Ryan Fanti

Special K's- The Komets skated shorthanded nine times, giving up two goals. On the power play, the Komets three times on 13 opportunities.

Icing the puck - Friday's game was Dan Maggio's 350th of his pro career. Friday's game versus Wheeling was the first time the Komets have not assessed a penalty in the first period this season. Komets lead the league with 116 minor penalties. Six of the Komets' first 17 games have gone to overtime. The Komets have been outscored 44-29 at home. The team is 4-0-0 when leading after two periods. Four times this season, a Komet has had three points in a game. Seven times this season, a player has had two goals in a game. Cincinnati's 20 shots Sunday were the fewest registered by an opponent this season. The Komets have been credited with 40 or more shots in a game nine times this season (3-3-3). Anthony Petruzzelli has played in 196 consecutive games as a Komet.

Next week-The Komets travel to Indy on Friday before returning home on Saturday to host Cincinnati. The Komets finish the weekend with a road game at Toledo on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

I-69 RIVALRY PACKAGE - See your favorite Indiana team at home and on the road with the I-69 Rivalry Package! See these Indiana rivals play in Indianapolis on Friday, December 9th at 7:00pm and again in Fort Wayne on Sunday, December 18th at 5:00pm with (1) ticket to each game for only $55! Click here for more details.

REPORT CARD NIGHT -- SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 - All students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their report card can receive a FREE Ticket to this game. Offer not valid for Lower Arena sections and can only be redeemed at the Coliseum ticket office.

CHRISTMAS SPECIALTY JERSEYS -- December 17 and 18 the Komets will wear specialty Christmas Sweaters. The Jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, thanks to our partners at Ace Radiator Inc. For more info visit komets.com.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

