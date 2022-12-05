VOZZI Named "Official Text Provider of the ECHL"

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that VOZZI has been named as the "Official Text Provider of the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, VOZZI will offer 1-on-1 and Mass Texting to all teams across the ECHL at an exclusive discounted rate. This offer will help teams increase ticket sales, enhance fan experience, open cross-promotion opportunities and grow the team databases.

"We're happy to continue our relationship with Vozzi, as a majority of our teams are using the platform to simplify the buying experience for their fans via SMS," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "They continue to remain on the cutting edge of text messaging technology and find new ways for teams to engage their fans."

"Working with the ECHL and its teams has been great," said Vozzi CBO James Darlington. "We work with roughly eighty percent of the teams and look forward to building on those partnerships. I can't say enough about the people who work in the front office for the respective teams, they aren't afraid to try new things to drive revenue and that is an ideal partnership for Vozzi."

