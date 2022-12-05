Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 7

December 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the seventh week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Newfoundland Growlers for three games and beat them 4-2 on Friday night and 6-4 on Saturday, but fell 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 2 at Newfoundland Growlers | 4-2W

Anthony Repaci returned after missing the trip down to Norfolk and quickly made his presence known, scoring the Railers' first of the game on the power play. His one-timer soared past Growler defenders, and Goalie Luke Cavallin for the first goal of the game to make it 1-0 Worcester. Reese Newkirk would extend the Railers' lead to 2-0 after he found himself on the break. He skated past one defender and scored off the backhand to the far side of the net. Zach O'Brien's slapshot on the Growlers' second powerplay would find its way to the back of the net and make it 2-1 Railers. Bobby Butler, also returning after missing the Norfolk trip, would extend the lead back to two after finding himself wide open in front of the Growlers' goal, and tapped one in for the score, 3-1 Worcester. The Growlers capitalized on a five-on-three when Orrin Centazzo put one in the back of the net to get the Growlers back to within one at 3-2. Anthony Repaci scored his second of the night when Reese Newkirk caught him cutting backdoor, to give the game its final score of 4-2

Saturday, Dec. 3 at Newfoundland Growlers | 6-4W

Nolan Walker scored the first goal of the game within the first 3 minutes of the contest after he found Pavel Gogolev, and himself on the two-on-one break. Walker's pass to Gogolev was deflected back to himself out in front as he then finished and scored to make it 1-0 Newfoundland. Brent Beaudoin tied it up for the Railers, scoring on the power play twelve minutes into the game. Less than forty seconds later, Jared Brandt wound up and fired one past Dryden McKay, putting the Railers up 2-1. Thirty seconds later Reese Newkirk added another with his slapshot soaring past McKay, Railers 3-1. The first period onslaught wasn't over for Worcester, as Bobby Butler tapped one in in front of the goal when teammate Brent Beaudoin passed him the puck to make it 4-1 Railers. Myles McGurty scored the first goal of the second period when Quinn Ryan sent him a pass in the slot and made it 5-1 Worcester. Phil Beaulieu scored his first goal in a Railer uniform two minutes later to make it 6-1. Dryden McKay's night was done after Beaulieu's goal, as Luke Cavallin then came into the game. Zach O'Brien took one coast to coast, his wrist shot beat Appleby high making it 6-2, Railers. O'Brien scored again two minutes later shortening the Railers' lead to just 6-3. Brett Budgell scored for the Growlers off a one-timer to close out the second period with Worcester ahead 6-4. Despite the momentum the Growlers held heading into the third, Worcester held tight for the eventual win, taking the first two games on the weekend.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at Newfoundland Growlers | 3-2L

Keenan Suthers opened the scoring more than halfway through the game to put Newfoundland up 1-0 with 6:26 left in the second. Just 30 seconds later, Worcester's Jack Quinlivan capped off an up-ice rush with Reece Newkirk and Liam Coughlin to tie the game at 1-1 going into the third period. Todd Skirving beat Tikkanen to get Newfoundland back in front midway through the third, while Liam Coughlin tied things up just over a minute later. Brett Budgell capped things off with a snipe from the far circle top shelf to beat Tikkanen and the Railers 3-2.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Idaho Steelheads | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Idaho Steelheads | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Henrik Tikkanen recorded a save percentage of .941 over two games, making 80 saves on 85 shots faced.

Tikkanen is fourth in the ECHL in save percentage (.935) and fifth in the ECHL in goals against average (2.12).

Tikkanen and Ken Appleby are tied for second in the ECHL in wins (8)

Henrik Tikkanen now owns the longest shutout streak in franchise history (116:57).

Noah Delmas played in his 100th career professional game on Friday night.

Phil Beaulieu is currently on a four-game assist streak

Liam Coughlin recorded his 40th professional assist on Saturday.

Quin Ryan recorded his 20th professional assist on Friday

Blake Christensen had an eight-game point streak snapped on Sunday (4-8-12)

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 16-3-1-0 on the season.

The Railers had a seven-game point streak snapped on Sunday

Worcester has the best point percentage in the ECHL as of 12/5 (0.825)

Worcester is the least penalized team in the ECHL at 8.70 penalty minutes per game. They are the only team averaging fewer than eleven.

The Railers have the eighth-best road power play in the ECHL (10/43, 23.3%)

Worcester leads the ECHL in first-period goals (34). No other team has more than 27.

The Railers lead the ECHL in goals per game (4.25) and are sixth in goals against per game (2.65).

Worcester is 13-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Worcester set a new franchise record for the longest road point streak at six games (5-0-1-0).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.