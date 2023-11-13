Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Conlan Keenan of the Toledo Walleye

(Toledo Walleye) Conlan Keenan of the Toledo Walleye(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 5-1-1-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 10 at Fort Wayne (6-4 Win)

November 11 vs Fort Wayne (7-4 Win)

November 12 vs Fort Wayne (6-5 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 15 vs Wheeling (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 17 vs Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 18 at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 19 at Indy (4 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye take two of three: The Toledo Walleye claimed two wins out of the three-game weekend against the Fort Wayne Komets, claiming Friday night's contest in Fort Wayne 6-4, and following it up with a 7-4 home victory on Saturday night before dropping Sunday's contest 6-5 against the Komets.

On the attack: The Walleye offense has been running on all cylinders thus far, and that was on display over the weekend. The Walleye scored 18 goals and took 124 shots on goal across the three games as well as scoring 44 points as a team.

Birds of a feather: The former Bowling Green Falcons held yet another strong showing over the weekend set with Fort Wayne. The five former Falcons combined for eighteen points (9G, 9A) over the weekend, including on Saturday night when they scored six of the seven goals. Sam Craggs led the way with seven points (4G, 3A) on the weekend, closely followed by Brandon Hawkins with five points (3G, 2A). Brandon Kruse tallied three points (3A), Chase Gresock notched two points (1G, 1A) and Will Cullen rounded it out with one point (1G).

Coming in bunches: During the massive offensive showing over the weekend, the Walleye had five multi-goal efforts. Sam Craggs had two goals on Friday night, Craggs and Brandon Hawkins each had two goals on Saturday night, and Orrin Centazzo and Conlan Keenan rounded out the weekend with two goals each on Sunday.

Snapped streaks: The Walleye had both their five-game winning streak and six game unbeaten streak each end in the 6-5 loss to Fort Wayne on Sunday. The 5-0-1 start by the Walleye was the deepest into the season without a regulation loss in franchise history.

Long week ahead: The Walleye have a long week ahead of them, playing four games in five days. The Walleye will look to bounce back on Wednesday morning against Wheeling before heading into a filled weekend of Kalamazoo, Fort Wayne and Indy.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (4G, 3A = 7 Pts) (GWG, +4)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .833 SVP)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.