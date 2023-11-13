Limited Tickets Available for Golden Ghosts Night
November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Ghost Pirates will transform into the Golden Ghosts for ONE NIGHT ONLY as we honor our Stanley Cup-winning affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, on Thursday, November 16, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits! The Ghost Pirates will wear specialty Golden Ghosts jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.
The fun starts before the opening puck drop as the first 5,000 fans will receive a glow rod to help turn Enmarket Arena into the Fortress!
Purchase our Golden Ghosts 4-Pack, consisting of four tickets and four Golden Ghosts Limited Edition Hats for $160!
