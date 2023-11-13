Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 13

Oilers defeat Rapid City Rush by three goals in three-straight games to move into third in Mountain Division before hosting the first-place Kansas City Mavericks for the first time this season

OVERALL RECORD: 5-4-1-0

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (2G, 4A)

. Kyle Crnkovic recorded four points in his last two games (2G, 2A)

. Eddie Matsushima has 12 points (4G, 8A) in seven games

. Dante Sheriff has six points (3G, 3A) in the last five games

. Tomas Suchanek is on a three-game win streak

. Luka Profaca recorded his first two Oilers goals and a fight on Nov. 10

. Kishaun Gervais scored his first goal as an Oiler, a game winner, on Nov. 11

. Anthony Costantini has three assists in his last four games

. Fifteen on 17 Oilers' skaters recorded at least one point in last week's series against Rapid City

. Tomas Suchanek has a .937 save percentage during his three-game win streak

. Both Tyler Poulsen's goals this season have come against former employers (Nov. 2 vs Allen, Nov. 11 at Rapid City)

. Carson Focht compiled four points (2G, 2A) in the last four games

. Michael Farren ranks fourth in the ECHL with eight goals this season

. Michael Farren sits third in shots on goal (45) trailing two Mavericks, Patrick Curry (47), Jacob Hayhurst (46)

. Ten Oilers recorded two or more points during the three-game series in Rapid City

. Mike McKee is third in league and leads the Western conference with a plus-nine rating

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa leads the league with 38.5 shots-per-game

. The Oilers are 4-0-1-0 when scoring first

. The Oilers are 3-0-0-0 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa owns a 5-0-0-0 record when leading after two periods

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when leading after one period

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when holding their opponents scoreless in the second period

. Tulsa is 4-1-0-0 when not allowing a first period goal

. Tulsa is 3-1-0-0 when scoring on the man advantage

. The Oilers are 5-1-1-0 since losing their opening three games

. Tulsa is 5-1-1-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers rank eighth in goals for, averaging 3.8 each game

. Tulsa has out shot its opponent in eight of 10 games

. The Oilers are 5-1-0-0 when allowing three or less goals

. The Oilers have out shot their opponents in six-straight games

. Tulsa is 2-0-0-0 on Fridays

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 9- The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Oilers won 4-1

- The Oilers outshot the Rush 32-21

- Eddie Matsushima recorded three assists

- Carson Focht scored his first game-winning goal as an Oiler

- Luka Profaca got in his first fight as an Oiler

. Michael Farren and Davis 'T-Bone' Codd both scored empty-net goals

. Andy Carroll, Duggie Lagrone and Anthony Costantini all recorded assists from the blue line

. Tomas Suchanek picked up his first professional win

. Michael Farren finished with three points (2G, 1A)

. The Oilers went 0/3 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

Friday, Nov. 10- The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Oilers won 5-2

- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 33-30

. Tomas Suchanek earned his second-straight win, stopping 28 of 30

- Luka Profaca scored his first two goals as an Oiler and recorded his second fight in as many nights

- Eddie Matsushima scored a short-handed, game-winning goal

- Kyle Crnkovic earned his first professional multi-point game (1G, 1A)

. Eddie Matsushima, Luka Profaca, Michael Farren and Kyle Crnkovic all recorded multi-point games

. Carson Focht picked up an assist, earning a three-game point streak (2G, 2A)

- Tulsa went 2/5 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill

Saturday, Nov. 11- The Monument - Rapid City Rush

- Oilers won by a 5-2 scoreline for the second-straight game

- The Oilers outshot Rapid City 40-28

. The Oilers erased two deficits in the game, taking less than 90 seconds each time

- Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 28 for his third win of the week

- Kyle Crnkovic picked up a multi-point game (1G, 1A) for the second consecutive game

- Kishaun Gervais scored his first ECHL goal, the game winner

. Dante Sheriff finished with two points (1G, 1A)

. Michael Farren recorded his first fight of the season

- Tulsa went 0/0 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

. Eddie Matsushima scored, giving him a three-game point streak (2G, 4A)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Thursday, Nov. 16 vs Kansas City- BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 vs Kansas City - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 12 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 8 - Michael Farren

ASSISTS: 8 - Eddie Matsushima

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 14 - Luka Profaca

PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Luka Profaca

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 1 - Ryan Olsen, Andy Carroll, Eddie Matsushima, Kishaun Gervais, Carson Focht

SHOTS: 45- Michael Farren

WINS: 3 - Tomas Suchanek

GAA: 2.61- Tomas Suchanek

SAVE %: .909 - Tomas Suchanek

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 7/32 (21.9%) (11th) (^ from 13th)

Last Week - 2/8 (25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 24/30 (80%) (15th) (^ from 25th)

Last Week - 8/8 (100%)

