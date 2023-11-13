Iowa's Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Peyton Jones of the Iowa Heartlanders is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 6-12.

Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in three appearances against Kalamazoo last week.

The 27-year-old made 25 saves in a 3-1 win on Wednesday, turned aside 30 shots in a 2-1 victory on Thursday and had 35 stops in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

A native of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Jones is 3-2-1 in six appearances with the Heartlanders this season with a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Jones has seen action in 56 career ECHL games for Iowa and Utah posting an overall record of 28-17-5 with one shutout, a 3.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He also has five games of American Hockey League experience with Colorado and last season, appeared in 30 games in the Elite Ice Hockey League with Belfast and Nottingham.

Prior to turning pro, Jones appeared in 133 career games at Penn State where he went 76-44-11 with four shutouts, a 2.88 goals-average and a save percentage of .907.

