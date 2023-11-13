Americans Weekly

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped three of four to the Kansas City Mavericks last week. The only victory in the four-game set was on Tuesday morning in KC. The Americans open a three-game series in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday night. The Americans are 1-1 against Idaho this season.

Last Week's Record: 1-3-0

Overall record: 3-7-0

Last Week's Results:

Tuesday, November 7th

Score: Allen 4, at KC 3 Final

Friday, November 10TH

Score: KC 5 at Allen 3 Final

Saturday, November 11TH

Score: KC 3 at Allen 1 Final

Sunday, November 12TH

Score: KC 4 at Allen 2 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, November 15th, @ Idaho

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 17th, @ Idaho

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 18th, @ Idaho

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew

Assists - (8) Kris Myllari

Points - (13) Matt Marcinew

Power Play Goals - (2) Matt Marcinew and Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (6) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Colton Hargrove and Matt Marcinew

First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell

Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen

Shots on Goal - (44) Matt Marcinew

Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

- The Americans are 1-1 this season against Idaho.

- The Americans are 3-2 on the road this season.

- Mikael Robidoux is second overall in penalty minutes with 56.

- Kris Myllari is tied for first overall with six power play assists.

- Matt Marcinew has a four-game point streak (2 goals and 5 assists).

- Kris Myllari is third overall with seven power play points.

- Kris Myllari has a four-game point streak (1 goal and 5 assists).

- Kris Myllari is seventh in the league in Defensemen Points with 9 (1 goal and 8 assists).

- The Americans lead the ECHL averaging 20.08 penalty minutes per game.

- Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.

