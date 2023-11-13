Americans Weekly
November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped three of four to the Kansas City Mavericks last week. The only victory in the four-game set was on Tuesday morning in KC. The Americans open a three-game series in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday night. The Americans are 1-1 against Idaho this season.
Last Week's Record: 1-3-0
Overall record: 3-7-0
Last Week's Results:
Tuesday, November 7th
Score: Allen 4, at KC 3 Final
Friday, November 10TH
Score: KC 5 at Allen 3 Final
Saturday, November 11TH
Score: KC 3 at Allen 1 Final
Sunday, November 12TH
Score: KC 4 at Allen 2 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, November 15th, @ Idaho
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 17th, @ Idaho
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 18th, @ Idaho
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew
Assists - (8) Kris Myllari
Points - (13) Matt Marcinew
Power Play Goals - (2) Matt Marcinew and Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (6) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Colton Hargrove and Matt Marcinew
First Goal - (2) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell
Penalty Minutes - (56) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+1) Justin Allen
Shots on Goal - (44) Matt Marcinew
Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
- The Americans are 1-1 this season against Idaho.
- The Americans are 3-2 on the road this season.
- Mikael Robidoux is second overall in penalty minutes with 56.
- Kris Myllari is tied for first overall with six power play assists.
- Matt Marcinew has a four-game point streak (2 goals and 5 assists).
- Kris Myllari is third overall with seven power play points.
- Kris Myllari has a four-game point streak (1 goal and 5 assists).
- Kris Myllari is seventh in the league in Defensemen Points with 9 (1 goal and 8 assists).
- The Americans lead the ECHL averaging 20.08 penalty minutes per game.
- Allen is 1-0 in overtime games this season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - November 13 - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Limited Tickets Available for Golden Ghosts Night - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: Grizz Had Winning Homestand to Start Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Sam Craggs Nets ECHL Player of the Week Honors - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Craggs Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, November 13, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- Fensore, Seeley, Mendel Called up to Chicago - Norfolk Admirals
- Komets to Represent Blacksnakes for Military Appreciation Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa's Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Puts Iowa in Rearview, Preps for Two on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 13 - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Atlanta Gladiators Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 13, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.