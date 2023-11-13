Toledo's Craggs Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Sam Craggs of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 6-12.

Craggs scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games against Fort Wayne last week.

The 26-year-old had three points (2g-1a) in a 6-4 win on Friday, scored a pair of goals in a 7-4 victory on Saturday and added two assists in a 6-5 loss on Sunday.

A native of Elmhurst, Illinois, Craggs has 13 points (6g-7a) in seven games with the Walleye this season.

Craggs has posted 38 points (17g-21a) in 78 career ECHL games with Toledo.

Prior to turning pro, Craggs recorded 64 points (30g-34a) in 181 career games at Bowling Green State University and 14 points (3g-11a) in 41 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids, Youngtown and Waterloo.

On behalf of Sam Craggs, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

