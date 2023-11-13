ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Cole Ceci, G
Owen Norton, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Andy Willis, F from Adirondack
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G loaned to Syracuse
Allen:
Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Maine:
Add Cole Ceci, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Owen Norton, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Norfolk:
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Delete Domenick Fensore, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Ronan Seeley, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Griffin Mendel, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Utah:
Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.