ECHL Transactions - November 13

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Cole Ceci, G

Owen Norton, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Andy Willis, F from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G loaned to Syracuse

Allen:

Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Maine:

Add Cole Ceci, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Owen Norton, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Norfolk:

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Delete Domenick Fensore, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Delete Ronan Seeley, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Delete Griffin Mendel, D recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

