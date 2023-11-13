Stingrays Weekly Report- November 13
November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays begin their third road trip of the 2023-24 season, and it's a two-game swing vs Jacksonville and Savannah. The Stingrays have played both opponents once this year, and both matchups went to overtime.
The Stingrays' next home matchup is Sunday, November 19, when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears for their Undie Sunday game, presented by Gildan. Fans are encouraged to bring new packaged undergarments to the game and throw them on the ice after the Rays score their first goal. Purchase tickets for the game.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 3-4-2-0 LAST WEEK: 0-1-1-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Tuesday, November 7 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3-1 L
Tyson Empey scored a shorthanded goal just under two minutes into the second period, but Orlando scored three unanswered goals to win this one. Steven Jandric's go-ahead tally with 1:38 to go in the third period proved to be the difference.
Friday, November 10 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 OTL
The Stingrays trailed for most of this game thanks to an early tally by Atlanta's Ryan Cranford to put the visitors up 1-0. Josh Wilkins tied the game for the Stingrays with 2:06 remaining when he deflected a Connor Moore shot past Atlanta goaltender Tyler Harmon. Luke Prokop scored four minutes into overtime, and the Gladiators took the extra point.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, November 15 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST
Friday, November 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:30 pm EST
Sunday, November 19 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 3:05 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: 4 - Patrick Harper, Josh Wilkins
Assists: 7 - Connor Moore
Points: 8 -Connor Moore, Jack Adams, Kevin O'Neil
Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Austin Magera, Tyson Empey
Penalty Minutes: 24 - Garet Hunt
Power Play Goals: 2 - Patrick Harper
Wins: 1 - Garin Bjorklund, Reid Cooper
Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Reid Cooper
Save Percentage: 0.920 - Reid Cooper
BACK TO JAX: On Wednesday, the Stingrays will take on the Icemen for the second of nine meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina is 33-28-6 all-time against the Icemen. Wednesday will be the second of three November games in Jacksonville for the Stingrays. The Stingrays will return to Jacksonville again on November 22 for a pre-Thanksgiving tilt against the Icemen. The Icemen are 4-3-1-0 and currently sit one point ahead of the Stingrays in the South Division standings.
WHO'S HOT: Connor Moore has tallied an assist in three straight games. Through nine games, he is tied for the most points on the Stingrays with eight, and only seven ECHL defensemen have more points than him this season.
STAT OF THE WEEK: South Carolina has killed off ten consecutive penalties over the last three games. The Stingrays have killed off 20 of 21 penalties taken in their six road games this season. Their road penalty kill ranks third in the ECHL (95.2%).
