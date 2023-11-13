Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox makes a save against the Newfoundland Growlers

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox makes a save against the Newfoundland Growlers(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-1 for the fourth week of the 2023-24 season. Worcester faced off against the Adirondack Thunder once at home, and the Newfoundland Growlers three times on the road. The Railers lost to the Thunder 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday, won 5-4 against the Growlers on Thursday, lost to Newfoundland 4-0 on Friday, then won 2-1 in overtime over the Growlers on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 7 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 SOL

The Railers allowed two goals in the first period and spent the rest of the day playing catch up, which they admirably did, but could not score in overtime and lost the shootout, 2 goals to 1. It was a record-setting performance for Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen, who made 52 saves including overtime. The Railers goals were scored by Jake Pivonka, Ashton Calder and Callin. It was Callin's first of the season and tied the game at 3-3 at 3:30 of the third period. He has been an offensive force lately with totals of 1-4-5 in the last three games.

Thursday, November 9 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5-4 W

Worcester opened the scoring with the only goals of the first period. Blade Jenkins (2-2-4) and Connor Welsh (1-0-1) each scored to get Worcester on the board for the second time this season. Grant Cruikshank (1-1-2) cut Worcester's lead in half in the second, but Jenkins and Brendan Robbins (1-0-1) fought back with two unanswered goals to reopen a multi-goal lead for Worcester. Jackson Berezowski (2-0-2) cut back into Worcester's lead to end the second with his fourth of the season and opened the third with his fifth to make it a one-goal game. Tate Singleton (1-0-1) tied it with 3:47 left in regulation before Ashton Calder (1-1-2) delivered the game-winner at the 18:13 mark to make it 5-4.

Friday, November 10 at Newfoundland Growlers | 4-0 L

The game started out with a positive note for the Railers before the puck even dropped. Railers forward and Shrewsbury, MA native Jack Quinlivan played in his first game back for the Railers since being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer last winter. His last game played was on December 11th, 2022, against the Idaho Steelheads. Once the puck dropped, the Growlers got going. Tate Singleton (1-0-1) scored just 28 seconds in, while Grant Cruikshank (1-2-3) followed six minutes later to put the Growlers up 2-0 early. Joe Masonius (1-0-1) notched his first of the season late in the first, while Serron Noel (1-0-1) tallied one early in the third to cap off the Growlers scoring at 4-0.

Sunday, November 12 at Newfoundland Growlers | 2-1 W

Trevor Cosgrove (1-1-2) broke open the scoring for Worcester in the first, putting Worcester ahead 1-0 after one. Zach O'Brien (1-0-1) scored for Newfoundland in his return to the Growlers lineup for the first time this season. Ashton Calder (1-0-1) scored his second game-winner in three games for Worcester in overtime as the Railers came out on top to wrap up the weekend, 2-1.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 17 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 18 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 19 vs. Maine Mariners | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ashton Calder leads the Railers in game-winning-goals at two.

Calder scored in three out of the four games Worcester played this week.

Blade Jenkins (0-4-4) and Ashton Calder (2-2-4) are tied for the team lead in power play points.

Tristan Lennox posted a save percentage of .914 in his two wins this week to go with a goals-against-average of 2.5

Jack Quinlivan played in his first game for the Railers since being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer last winter. His previous game played was on December 11th, 2022.

Henrik Tikkanen posted a career high 52 saves in Tuesday's shootout loss to Adirondack.

Zach White, Blade Jenkins, Ashton Calder, and Jake Pivonka are the only four Railers to have dressed in all eleven games for Worcester this season.

Trevor Cosgrove recorded six points (1-5-6) in four games played this week as a defenseman.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 4-5-1-1 on the season.

The Railers have points in four out of their last five games played.

Worcester went 7/8 (.875) on the penalty kill this week.

The Railers went 5/16 (.313) on the power play this week.

The Railers are 3-0-0 when scoring first this season

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.