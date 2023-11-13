Forward Sam Craggs Nets ECHL Player of the Week Honors

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs is congratulated by teammates

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Walleye forward Sam Craggs is congratulated by teammates(Toledo Mud Hens)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Sam Craggs has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week November 6 through November 12.

Craggs led the way for the Walleye to win two of the three weekend games over Fort Wayne with seven points (4G, 3A), that included two shorthanded goals and one game-winning tally. The 26-year-old scored two goals with an assist in Friday's 6-4 win before netting his two shorthanded goals in the 7-4 victory Saturday. He finished off the weekend with a pair of assists in the Walleye 6-5 loss at home on Sunday.

The Elmhurst, Illinois native is enjoying a breakout season with 13 points (6G, 7A) in Toledo's first seven games of the year with all of those coming during his personal six-game point streak. He is currently playing as a plus-10 which leads the Walleye. Craggs has played his entire pro career with the Walleye, appearing in 78 games with 38 points (17G, 21A) and is a career plus-17.

Prior to pro career, Craggs played for Bowling Green State University and left as their all-time leader in career games played with 181 and finished ranked ninth all-time in penalty minutes with 295. The 26-year-old also scored 30 goals with 34 assists and a plus-21 in his college career.

On behalf of Sam Craggs, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.